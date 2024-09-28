Jared Verse Siblings: Get to Know Jaden Verse

Jared Verse is an American professional football linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

He played college football at Albany and Florida State, earning accolades like the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and being a two-time All-American.

Selected 19th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse has quickly made an impact, leading all rookies in quarterback pressures during his first three games.

He is recognized for his strength, athleticism, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Siblings

Jared has a younger brother named Jaden Verse.

Jaden is also involved in football and is known for his athletic abilities.

The Verse brothers have a close relationship, often supporting each other in their respective football careers.

College career

Verse began his college football journey at the University at Albany, where he quickly made a name for himself.

In 2020, he was recognized as the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year, showcasing his potential as a standout defensive player.

During that season, Verse demonstrated remarkable skills, averaging over 2.5 tackles for loss per game and recording 4 sacks in just four games.

His impressive performance continued into 2021, where he earned HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-American honors and was named to the HERO Sports FCS All-American Second Team.

Verse finished that season with 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, solidifying his reputation as a disruptive force on the field.

After two successful seasons at Albany, he decided to transfer to Florida State University for the 2022 season.

Verse’s impact was immediate, as he led the Seminoles with 17 tackles for loss and 9 sacks, helping the team achieve an 8-5 record and secure a victory in the Sun Bowl.

His strong play at Florida State not only showcased his talent but also positioned him as one of the top prospects heading into the NFL Draft.

NFL career

In 2024, Verse was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft, marking a significant moment as it was the Rams’ first first-round selection since 2016.

He made an immediate impact in his NFL debut against the Detroit Lions, where he recorded his first career sack by bringing down quarterback Jared Goff.

This performance set a positive tone for his rookie season.

As of now, through the first three games of the season, Verse leads all rookies with an impressive total of 15 quarterback pressures.

His pressure rate stands at 16.7%, placing him second among edge rushers who have logged at least 50 pass rush snaps.

This level of performance has made him a frontrunner for the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, with odds favoring him at +290.

With his combination of athleticism, strength, and skillful pass-rushing abilities, Verse has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defensive talents in the league, generating excitement among Rams fans and NFL analysts alike about his future prospects.

Accolades

Verse has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, reflecting his exceptional talent and performance on the field.

In college, he was a two-time First Team All-American in 2022 and 2023 and earned First Team All-ACC honors for both years as well.

Verse was recognized as the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 while playing at Albany, where he also received First Team All-CAA honors in 2021.

During his time at Florida State, he was named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy, showcasing his defensive prowess.

Verse also received nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy and the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

In addition to these honors, he has been recognized for his performance in specific games, earning accolades such as ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.