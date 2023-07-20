Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Sparks Controversy and CMT Airtime Removal

Country music star Jason Aldean found himself at the center of controversy after the release of his song “Try That In A Small Town.”

The song, which was accompanied by a provocative music video, drew criticism for its portrayal of violence and sparked a heated debate on social media.

The music video, released last Friday, depicted scenes of masked protesters, Molotov cocktails, a burning American flag, and CCTV footage of robberies.

These images, combined with the song’s lyrics referencing a gun and a courthouse where a young black man was once lynched, triggered outrage and accusations of promoting violence.

Responding to the criticism on Twitter, Aldean defended his work, dismissing the accusations of racism and violence.

He stated, “The song celebrates the values of small-town communities, emphasizing the idea of looking out for one another regardless of background or beliefs.”

Aldean also referenced the tragic shooting incident during his 2017 performance in Las Vegas, expressing his desire to avoid any association with violence.

Despite the controversy, the country artist maintained that his intention with the song was far from promoting violence.

He said, “NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

Country star Sheryl Crow joined the chorus of critics, tweeting that there was nothing American or small-town-like about promoting violence.

She expressed that even people in small towns are tired of violence and divisive messages.

In response to the backlash, Country Music Television (CMT) removed the music video from its airtime.

The decision sparked further debate, with some fans defending Aldean’s right to express his views while others supported CMT’s move to avoid promoting potentially divisive content.

Aldean’s supporters voiced their opinions, arguing that other music genres, particularly rap, often glorify violence without facing similar scrutiny.

They asserted that Aldean’s song emphasizes self-defense and communities looking out for each other, which should not be deemed offensive.

Despite the controversy, Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town” climbed to the top of Apple’s iTunes download chart, reflecting the ongoing debate surrounding the country star’s work.

The controversy surrounding “Try That In A Small Town” has reignited discussions about artistic expression, the portrayal of violence in music, and the responsibility of artists to consider the impact of their work on audiences.

As the debate continues, Jason Aldean remains firm in his stance, defending his song as a celebration of small-town values rather than an endorsement of violence.

