American Pop star Jason Derulo Sued for Sexual Harassment by Fellow Singer

US star Jason Derulo has been accused of sexual harassment in a legal case launched by a singer who was signed to his record label.

Emaza Gibson, who was offered a recording contract with Derulo’s imprint, is now suing him, alleging he ended their working relationship after she denied his sexual advances.

Ms Gibson told NBC News she has been left “traumatized” by the experience.

Derulo has denied the claims, calling them “completely false and hurtful”.

Ms Gibson, 25, filed her complaint against Derulo, 34, on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, saying he “maliciously” promised her success, then denied her the opportunity.

She alleges quid pro quo sexual harassment, breach of contract and intimidation and violence, among other complaints.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heart-breaking,” she said in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday. “I have anxiety, I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations.

“I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

In court documents, Ms Gibson says Derulo offered her a contract with his label Future History in August 2021, and they and began working together that November.

However, she claims the singer repeatedly pressured her to socialize with him, and that there was “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success”.

On one occasion, he allegedly told her she would be required to partake in a sex ritual called “goat skin and fish scales” – which involved sacrificing a goat and taking cocaine. Ms Gibson also claims she was plied with ‘”inappropriately large amounts of alcohol”.

Her lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement that Derulo’s “behaviour toward this young artist was despicable”.

“He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Derulo said: “I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams”.

He added: “I strive to live my life in a positively-impacting way, so I am deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.”

Ms Gibson, whose contract with Atlantic Records was terminated in September 2022, is seeking to claim unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and deferred compensation, as well as further daaeges for emotional distress and employment benefits.

She lists Derulo, his manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Records, RCA Records and Derulo’s Future History imprint – a joint venture with RCA – in the case.

By BBC

