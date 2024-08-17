Jason Gedrick Siblings: Get to Know Joel and Dawne

Jason Michael Gedrick, born on February 7, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, is an American actor renowned for his roles in television and film.

He gained fame through series like Murder One and Boomtown, and the film Iron Eagle.

Gedrick began his career in the 1980s with appearances in films such as Risky Business and Backdraft.

He has three sons from his marriage to Dana Lavas, which lasted from 1989 to 1997.

His recent work includes roles in Bosch and Major Crimes .

Siblings

Jason has an older brother named Joel and an older sister named Dawne.

The family lived in Mount Prospect, Illinois, during Jason’s early childhood.

After their parents’ divorce, Jason’s siblings Joel and Dawne lived with their father, while Jason was raised by their mother, Dolores, in Chicago.

Career

Gedrick began his acting career in the early 1980s. He made his film debut in 1983 with a small role in Risky Business, starring Tom Cruise.

This early appearance helped him gain visibility in the industry.

In 1986, he landed a more substantial role in Iron Eagle, a military action film where he played the character Doug Masters.

The film was a commercial success, and his performance garnered attention, establishing him as a rising star.

Gedrick’s breakthrough in television came in the early 1990s.

He starred in the critically acclaimed legal drama Murder One, where he played the role of a young attorney named Ted Hoffman.

The series was notable for its serialized storytelling and received praise for its writing and performances.

Gedrick’s portrayal earned him further recognition and opened the door to more prominent roles.

Following Murder One, he starred in the NBC drama Boomtown, which focused on the lives of Los Angeles police officers and the various perspectives surrounding crime.

Gedrick played the role of Detective Joel Stevens, showcasing his ability to handle complex characters in a gritty narrative.

The show received critical acclaim and developed a dedicated fan base, further solidifying Gedrick’s reputation as a talented actor.

In addition to his television success, Gedrick continued to appear in films throughout his career.

Notable film credits include Backdraft, in which he played a firefighter alongside Kurt Russell and William Baldwin. The film was a box office hit and showcased his ability to perform in high-stakes, action-oriented roles.

He also appeared in films like The Heavenly Kid and The Last Ride, demonstrating his versatility across different genres.

In recent years, Gedrick has continued to work in television.

He had guest roles in popular series such as Dexter, where he played the character of Sergeant Doakes’ brother, and Criminal Minds.

Gedrick also appeared in the Amazon Prime series Bosch, where he portrayed a recurring character, showcasing his ability to adapt to various roles and genres.

Awards and accolades

Gedrick has received several awards and nominations throughout his acting career. He has won 2 awards and received 3 nominations.

Notably, he was nominated for a Prism Award in 2004 for his performance in the TV movie A Date with Darkness: The Trial and Capture of Andrew Luster.

Additionally, his role in the series Murder One earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

His work in television and film has established him as a respected figure in the entertainment industry, particularly for his performances in dramas like Boomtown and Dexter.