Jason Lee Net Worth:

Jason Lee, an American actor, comedian, and former professional skateboarder, has a net worth of $20 million. He is widely recognized for his role as Earl Hickey in the comedy series “My Name Is Earl,” but his career spans numerous other notable projects. Lee’s performance in the series “Memphis Beat” earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Jason Lee Career

Lee’s career extends beyond television. He has starred in films such as “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and “Clerks II.” His role in “Chasing Amy” earned him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male. Lee has also appeared in mainstream films like “Enemy of the State,” “Vanilla Sky,” “Almost Famous,” “Stealing Harvard,” and “A Guy Thing.” As a voice actor, he is known for voicing Syndrome in “The Incredibles” and has worked on “Monster House” and “Underdog.” Lee also appeared in the live-action/CGI film “Alvin and the Chipmunks.”

Early Life

Jason Michael Lee was born on April 25, 1970, in Santa Ana, California. He grew up in Huntington Beach, raised by a car dealership manager and a stay-at-home mom.

Jason Lee Skateboarding Career

Lee began skateboarding at a young age and became a notable figure in the skateboarding scene by the late 1980s. He featured in the influential 1991 skateboard video “Video Days” for Blind Skateboards. This exposure helped him transition into acting, starting with Kevin Smith’s film “Mallrats.” Lee co-founded Stereo Skateboards with Chris Pastras, a company that saw a resurgence in 2003. Though he later focused on acting, Lee remains involved in the skateboarding community, participating in charity events and lending his voice to video games like “Tony Hawk’s Project 8” and “Skate 3.”

Acting Career

Lee’s acting career took off with “Mallrats,” leading to a long-term collaboration with director Kevin Smith in films such as “Chasing Amy,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Clerks II,” “Cop Out,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Beyond Smith’s films, Lee has starred in “Heartbreakers,” “Stealing Harvard,” and “A Guy Thing,” and has had supporting roles in “Vanilla Sky,” “Almost Famous,” “Dreamcatcher,” “Big Trouble,” “The Ballad of Jack and Rose,” “Mumford,” and “Enemy of the State.”

In television, Lee achieved significant success with “My Name Is Earl,” earning two Golden Globe nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Although the show was canceled after four seasons, Lee continued his TV career with “Memphis Beat” and roles in “Raising Hope,” “Up All Night,” and Amazon Studio’s “Cocked.”

Personal Life

Jason Lee married photographer and actress Carmen Llywelyn in 1995, but they divorced in 2001, reportedly due to issues related to Lee’s involvement with Scientology. He later became engaged to actress Beth Riesgraf, with whom he had a son named Pilot Inspektor. In 2008, Lee married Turkish actress Ceren Alkaç, and the couple has three children. In 2016, Lee officially left the Church of Scientology.

Real Estate

In 2007, Lee purchased a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $3.3 million. The property features 2,205 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, a secret garden, a spa, and stunning views of the Griffith Observatory. Lee sold the home for $3.1 million in 2010.

