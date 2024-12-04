Java House to Open New Branch at The Nord Mall in Ruiru

Java House, a leading coffeehouse and restaurant chain in Kenya, is set to open a new branch at The Nord Mall in Ruiru, marking a significant milestone as the company reaches 98 outlets across East Africa. The new location strengthens Java’s strategic expansion plan as it nears its goal of 100 branches by the end of Q1 2025.

This new outlet in Ruiru is poised to attract a wide range of customers, from shoppers at the bustling Carrefour store within the mall to residents of nearby areas such as Tatu City and Mbugutha Estate. The Nord Mall’s central location and accessibility make it a prime spot for Java House to further its reach, offering convenient dining options for both locals and visitors.

In Ruiru, Java House will face competition from established brands like Artcaffe, which has two branches in the neighboring Kamakis area. While Artcaffe provides popular dining options, Java House’s strategic positioning at The Nord Mall offers it an edge due to its proximity to Carrefour’s large clientele and easy access for residents in the rapidly growing neighborhoods of Tatu City and Mbugutha Estate.

Java House’s growth comes as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its footprint across the region while enhancing its social impact through community initiatives. The company has already opened new branches this year in other areas such as Thika, Kenol, and Kisumu, marking a significant expansion milestone for the popular brand.