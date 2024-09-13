Jay Blades, Host Of BBC’s The Repair Shop, Charged With Controlling Behavior

Jay Blades, the well-known presenter of BBC’s The Repair Shop, has been charged with controlling and coercive behavior towards his wife.

The 54-year-old appeared in court on Friday at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court to face the charge.

In light of the charges, the BBC removed a scheduled repeat of David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed, which features Blades and actor David Jason, from its Friday programming.

A BBC spokesperson commented: “It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Additionally, Blades has resigned as chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University, effective immediately, following the news.

West Mercia Police confirmed that an investigation began after a call on May 3rd.

Blades, from Claverley in Wolverhampton, was released on bail and is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on October 11th.

Blades rose to fame as the host of The Repair Shop, where members of the public bring in sentimental items to be restored.

The show, which started in 2017, moved from daytime to primetime TV and became a hit, winning a National Television Award and a Bafta in 2023.

He last appeared on The Repair Shop on Wednesday and has hosted other shows like Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home Fix.

Blades was honored with an MBE in 2021. He announced that he was taking a break from filming following the murder of his uncle.