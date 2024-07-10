JCC Announces Five Services in Honour of Bishop Allan Kiuna as Family Asks for Privacy

The family of Bishop Allan Kiuna has requested privacy as they mourn his passing away on Tuesday July 9.

At the same time the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) announced a series of memorial services to honour their departed founder and overseer.

Kiuna passed away on Tuesday at the AAR Hospital in Nairobi where he was undergoing treatment.

In the announcement, the Church said that more information on the funeral arrangements would be provided later.

“We welcome you to join us in praying for the family and church at large,” JCC said.

The five services will begin on Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, July 12.

These three memorial services will be held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at JCC Parklands.

Another service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at the same location from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This will be followed by a special service on Sunday, July 14, with special worship in honour of Bishop Kiuna’s life and legacy, starting at 9 am.

The church described Bishop Kiuna as an extraordinary man who impacted the lives of many people and had a passion for ministering the word of God across the world.

“His unwavering faith, compassion, and dedication to the church and community have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

The family appreciated the love and support they are receiving from everyone.

“It is with heartfelt condolences that today we announce our beloved Bishop Allan Kiuna has gone to be with the Lord,” a statement from the Jubilee Christian Church said.

Reverend Kathy Kiuna who is now the widow shared the statement on her social media platforms.

“As a church and family, we appreciate the outpouring of love and support, especially from our church family. We kindly request some privacy as we go through this challenging time of mourning and reflection.”

“He was not only a spiritual leader but also a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.”

Kiuna had been rushed there for attention after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday the family friend said.

Kiuna was diagnosed with multiple myeloma Cancer in 2018/2019.

Multiple Myeloma cancer occurs when there are abnormal plasma cells that build up in the bone marrow and form tumours in many bones of the body.

In 2019, Bishop Kiuna shared with the public his battle with cancer.