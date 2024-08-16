JD Vance and Tim Walz agree 1 October VP debate

Vice-presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz have agreed to a debate on 1 October.

CBS said the debate in New York would be moderated by journalists Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, adding: “We look forward to… providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates.”

“See you on October 1, JD,” Kamala Harris’s running mate Mr Walz posted on X on Wednesday.

Mr Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, then on Thursday announced his agreement to the October date.

In his X post, Mr Vance challenged Mr Walz to a separate CNN debate on 18 September.

“I look forward to seeing you at both!” Mr Vance posted on X.

Mr Walz has not yet commented on the possibility of a second meet up.

Trump and Ms Harris, meanwhile, have agreed to a debate on ABC on 10 September.

“I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump,” Ms Harris said last week. “I hear he’s finally committed to it and I’m looking forward to it.”

Trump had initially said he would only debate his opponent on Fox News. Ms Harris rejected those conditions, arguing that the Trump campaign had already agreed to ABC when it was presumed Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee.

During a press conference last week, Trump said: “We think we should do three debates”, and suggested two additional debates against Ms Harris that he said would be hosted by Fox News and NBC.

The Harris campaign has not specifically commented on the other two debates proposed by Trump.

Ms Harris has said she would be open to additional dates, though her campaign said last week that “Trump has to show up” to the ABC debate before they confirm any further showdowns.

NBC News is reportedly in discussions with both campaigns about a potential debate this autumn, the New York Times reported.

Mr Biden’s poor debate performance against Trump in June triggered the crisis over his candidacy that ultimately led to calls for him to drop out of the race ahead of November’s election.

