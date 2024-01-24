Jeff Foxworthy’s Net Worth And Stand-Up Comedy Stardom

Renowned for his iconic “you might be a redneck” jokes, American stand-up comedian and television personality Jeff Foxworthy boasts a staggering net worth of $100 million. A pivotal figure in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White, Foxworthy’s comedic influence has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Date of Birth September 6, 1958 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia

Early Life

Born Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy on September 6, 1958, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Carol and Jimmy Foxworthy, Jeff’s initial career path diverged from comedy. With a father working as an IBM executive, Foxworthy briefly attended the Georgia Institute of Technology but left before graduating. Intriguingly, his foray into comedy was a spontaneous decision prompted by colleagues’ encouragement during his tenure in mainframe computer maintenance at IBM.

You Might Be a Redneck

Jeff Foxworthy’s comedic breakthrough occurred in 1984 when he won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off contest at the Punchline comedy club in Atlanta. His signature “You Might Be a Redneck If” jokes became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting him to stardom. The 1993 album of the same name, featuring these jokes, topped charts and solidified his position as the best-selling comedy recording artist in history.

Foxworthy’s career expanded with notable achievements, including the Grammy-nominated “Games Rednecks Play” album in 1995. “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” aired on ABC in 1995, followed by a stint on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a comedic journey that lasted three years, defying its initial 20-show plan due to overwhelming popularity.

Blue Collar TV

Jeff Foxworthy’s television presence includes “Blue Collar TV,” executive-produced with Larry the Cable Guy and Bill Engvall. Despite cancellation by the WB in 2005, CMT revived the show in 2006 for an additional season. Foxworthy’s hosting roles extended to game shows like “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and “The American Bible Challenge,” showcasing his versatile talents.

In the summer of 2020, Foxworthy introduced the “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” podcast, providing fans with a new way to enjoy his humor. The Netflix special “Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days” premiered in 2022, adding another dimension to his comedy empire.

Jeff Foxworthy Books

Beyond the stage, Foxworthy is a prolific author, with works like “You Might Be a Redneck If…” (1989) and the autobiography “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem!” (1996). He delved into children’s literature with books like “Dirt On My Shirt” in 2008.

Personal Life

Foxworthy’s personal life includes his marriage to Pamela Gregg in 1985, and they share two daughters, Jordan and Julianne. His family and upbringing, influenced by a “classic redneck sense of humor,” often serve as comedic fodder in his routines.

In 2020, Foxworthy surprised fans by shaving off his trademark mustache after 40 years, humorously attributing the decision to quarantine-induced boredom.

Jeff Foxworthy Net Worth

