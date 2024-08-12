Jelly Roll Net Worth: The Journey Of A Rapper Turned Country Star

Jelly Roll, an American rapper and country-rock singer-songwriter, has built an impressive net worth of $4 million. Known for his unique blend of rap and country music, he has collaborated with various artists such as Haystak, Struggle Jennings, Lil Wyte, and Tech N9ne. Over the years, Jelly Roll has released numerous mixtapes and studio albums, with some of his most notable works being “Biggest Loser,” “Sobriety Sucks,” “Addiction Kills,” and “A Beautiful Disaster.” In early 2023, Jelly Roll’s career reached new heights when his single “Son of a Sinner” became his first number-one hit on country radio, earning him three CMT Music Awards.

Early Life

Born Jason DeFord on December 4, 1984, in Nashville, Tennessee, Jelly Roll grew up in the Antioch neighborhood of the city. His upbringing in Nashville, a city renowned for its musical heritage, laid the foundation for his diverse musical influences and future career.

Recording Career

Jelly Roll’s music career began in earnest in 2011 when he adopted the rap name “Jelly Roll” and released his debut studio album, “Year Round.” This album was a collaboration with the hip hop group SNO, which included BPZ and Lil Wyte, the latter of whom became a frequent collaborator. Just two months after his debut, Jelly Roll dropped his first mixtape, “Gamblin’ on a White Boy 4,” and by the end of the year, he had released “Strictly Business,” his first collaboration with rapper Haystak.

In 2012, Jelly Roll’s career continued to gain momentum with the release of the mixtape “Mid-Grade Miracle (The Boston George Story)” in April, followed by his debut solo studio album, “The Big Sal Story,” in October. The following year saw even more success, with the release of the mixtape “Whiskey, Weed & Women” and two collaborative studio albums: “No Filter” with Lil Wyte and “Business as Usual” with Haystak. Both albums made an impact on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, solidifying Jelly Roll’s presence in the industry.

In 2014, Jelly Roll released the mixtape “Biggest Loser” and the EP “Whiskey Sessions.” The following year, he put out the mixtape “Therapeutic Music 5,” which featured the single “Smoking Section.” His subsequent releases in 2016 included the solo studio album “Sobriety Sucks” and “No Filter 2,” a collaborative sequel album with Lil Wyte.

Jelly Roll’s career continued to evolve as he released two studio albums in 2017: “Addiction Kills” and “Waylon & Willie.” The latter was a collaboration with rapper Struggle Jennings, and the duo followed up with two more albums, “Waylon & Willie II” and “Waylon & Willie III,” in 2018. That same year, Jelly Roll also released the solo studio album “Goodnight Nashville.”

In 2019, Jelly Roll released “Whiskey Sessions II” and the EP “Crosses & Crossroads.” However, it was in 2020 that he truly broke through to a wider audience with three studio albums, including “A Beautiful Disaster,” which became his first album to crack the Billboard 200, debuting at number 97. He also released “Self Medicated” and “Waylon & Willie IV” with Struggle Jennings later that year.

Jelly Roll’s success continued to soar with the 2021 release of “Ballads of the Broken,” an album that featured his hit single “Son of a Sinner.” The song reached number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually topped country radio in early 2023, earning him three CMT Music Awards, including Male Video of the Year. Another single from the album, “Dead Man Walking,” became his first number-one hit on rock radio. In 2023, Jelly Roll released his next album, “Whitsitt Chapel.”

Jelly Roll Live Performances

Jelly Roll’s live performances have been significant milestones in his career. In late 2021, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, a testament to his growing influence in the country music scene. In July 2022, he was invited to join country singer Craig Morgan on stage at the Opry to perform “Almost Home.” That same year, Jelly Roll sold out Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, performing to 15,000 fans alongside artists like Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Shinedown. He followed this up with a 44-city tour in the summer of 2023, named the Backroad Baptism Tour.

Personal Life

Jelly Roll is married to Bunnie XO (Bunnie DeFord), a model and social media personality who hosts her own podcast, “Dumb Blonde.” The couple married in 2016 and has a daughter named Bailee. Jelly Roll also has a son from a previous relationship. A testament to his resilience, Jelly Roll earned his G.E.D. while serving time in jail at the age of 23.

Jelly Roll net worth is $4 million.