Jenna Dewan’s Net Worth

Jenna Dewan, an American actress, dancer, model, producer, and businesswoman, has a net worth of $30 million. While she initially gained widespread recognition through her marriage to actor Channing Tatum, Dewan’s career and achievements in the entertainment industry stand solidly on their own.

Date of Birth December 3, 1980 Place of Birth Hartford, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Actress, Dancer, Model, Producer, and Businesswoman

Early Life

Born on December 3, 1980, in Hartford, Connecticut, Jenna Dewan grew up with a passion for dance. She attended Notre Dame Preparatory School in Maryland before relocating to Texas, where she continued her high school education and varsity cheerleading at Grapevine High School. Later, she attended the University of Southern California, where her love for performing arts flourished.

A Dancer Turned Actress

Dewan’s career began as a backup dancer for major recording artists, including N’Sync, Missy Elliott, Pink, and Janet Jackson. She gained recognition for her performances on Jackson’s All for You tour and appeared in music videos such as “Doesn’t Really Matter” and “All for You.” These early roles helped her establish a name in the entertainment world before she transitioned to acting.

Breakthrough with “Step Up”

Jenna Dewan’s big break came in 2006 when she starred in the romantic dance film Step Up alongside Channing Tatum. The film’s success grossed over $114 million worldwide and cemented her place in Hollywood. Dewan’s chemistry with Tatum, both on and off-screen, became a fan favorite, leading to their marriage in 2009.

Jenna Dewan Movies and TV Shows

Following Step Up, Dewan had a prolific career in both film and television. Her film credits include starring roles in the supernatural horror film Tamara (2005), The Grudge 2 (2006), and 10 Years (2011), where she reunited with Tatum.

On the television front, Dewan earned acclaim with her roles in American Horror Story: Asylum and the Lifetime series Witches of East End. She also starred in the NBC series The Playboy Club and later joined Supergirl as Lucy Lane. Dewan’s more recent television work includes her role as Bailey Nune on The Rookie and her hosting gigs on World of Dance and Flirty Dancing.

In addition to her acting career, Dewan gained popularity as a television host. She served as the host of the reality dance competition World of Dance for its first two seasons and later hosted the dating show Flirty Dancing. Dewan’s hosting abilities further demonstrated her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Jenna Dewan Relationships

Dewan’s high-profile relationship with Channing Tatum began in 2006 after they starred together in Step Up. The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Everly in 2013. However, they announced their separation in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2019. Dewan is believed to have received a significant divorce settlement, estimated between $20 and $30 million, which included real estate and spousal support.

Following her split from Tatum, Dewan began dating actor and singer Steve Kazee. The couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed a son, Callum, shortly after.

Real Estate

Jenna Dewan has made several notable real estate investments throughout her career. In 2008, she and Channing Tatum purchased a $2.6 million home in LA’s Laurel Canyon, followed by a $6 million Beverly Hills mansion in 2018. Post-divorce, Jenna moved into a rented home before purchasing a $4.7 million property in Encino, California, in 2021.

