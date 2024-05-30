Jennifer Connelly Net Worth

Jennifer Connelly, an acclaimed American film actress, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, a figure combined with her husband, actor Paul Bettany. She is renowned for her roles in notable films such as “Requiem for a Dream,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Blood Diamond.” Connelly has been recognized for her beauty by publications like Time, Vanity Fair, and Esquire, and the Los Angeles Times has listed her among the world’s most beautiful women.

Early Life

Jennifer Connelly was born on December 12, 1970, in Cairo, New York, and grew up in Brooklyn Heights. She attended Saint Ann’s, a private school with a focus on the arts. Connelly began modeling at the age of 10, appearing on magazine covers like Seventeen and Muppet Magazine. In 1986, she recorded two pop songs for the Japanese market, “Monologue of Love” and “Message of Love.” Her first leading film role came in 1985 with “Phenomena,” following her debut in “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984) at age 11. She also starred in “Seven Minutes in Heaven” that same year.

In 1986, Connelly gained attention for her role opposite David Bowie in Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth,” playing Sarah Williams. By the age of 20, she had appeared in nine films. Connelly took a break from acting to study English Literature at Yale University and later transferred to Stanford University to study drama under Roy London. She eventually left college to return to acting.

Mainstream Success

Connelly’s career took off with roles in the 1991 romantic comedy “Career Opportunities” and Disney’s big-budget film “The Rocketeer.” She appeared in Roy Orbison’s music video for “I Drove All Night” and acted in films such as “Of Love and Shadows,” “Higher Learning,” “Far Harbor,” “Mulholland Falls,” “Inventing the Abbotts,” and “Dark City.”

Despite her early successes, Connelly’s breakout role came in 2000 with “Requiem for a Dream,” earning high praise for her portrayal of Marion Silver. The New York Times lauded her performance, noting she had never been better. Her next significant role was in “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Connelly received ten honors for her role, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Connelly continued to build her filmography with roles in “The Dilemma,” “Salvation Boulevard,” “Stuck in Love,” “Shelter,” “Winter’s Tale,” “Aloft,” “Noah,” “American Pastoral,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Only the Brave,” and “Alita: Battle Angel.” Since 2020, she has starred in the TV series “Snowpiercer” as Melanie Cavill and is set to appear in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) as Penelope “Penny” Benjamin.

Other Ventures

Beyond acting, Jennifer Connelly was named an Amnesty International Ambassador for Human Rights Education in 2005. She has been the face of Balenciaga fashion advertisements and Revlon cosmetics, and in 2012, she became the first global face of Shiseido Company.

Personal Life

Jennifer Connelly previously dated her “The Rocketeer” co-star Billy Campbell. The couple got engaged but split in 1996 after five years together. She has a son, born in 1997, with photographer David Dugan.

Connelly married actor Paul Bettany in 2003, whom she met while filming “A Beautiful Mind.” They married in a private ceremony in Scotland and have two children together. The family resides in Brooklyn Heights, NY.

Real Estate

In 2008, Connelly and Bettany purchased a Manhattan penthouse for $6.92 million. The Tribeca property featured over 4,000 square feet of living space, a sunroom, and nearly 1,400 square feet of private outdoor roof space. The vintage building, originally constructed in the 1890s, included exposed brick walls and a wood-burning stove. In 2018, they sold this property for $9 million.

That same year, the couple upgraded to a $15.5-million townhouse in Brooklyn Heights. Real estate agents noted it as one of the most lucrative deals in the borough. The townhouse offers over 8,000 square feet of living space and stunning views of the city skyline, including the Statue of Liberty.

