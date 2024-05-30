Jennifer Flavin Net Worth

Jennifer Flavin, a former American model and television personality, boasts a net worth of $50 million. She earned recognition through her appearances on reality television shows like “American Gladiators” and “The Contender.” Flavin also became an entrepreneur by co-founding the successful cosmetics and beauty treatment brand, Serious Skincare. Additionally, she is known for her long-standing marriage to actor Sylvester Stallone, with whom she has three daughters.

Early Life

Jennifer Flavin was born on August 14, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She is one of seven children, with two sisters and four brothers. Flavin’s father passed away when she was 11 years old. She attended El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills. At 19, she was signed by Elite Modeling Agency, marking the beginning of her professional modeling career.

Jennifer Flavin Movies and TV Shows

Flavin had a brief role in the 1990 sports drama film “Rocky V,” part of the iconic “Rocky” franchise starring Sylvester Stallone. She also appeared on the reality competition show “American Gladiators,” which featured amateur athletes competing against “gladiators.” In the 2000s, she was featured on “The Contender,” a reality show co-hosted by Sylvester Stallone and Sugar Ray Leonard that followed boxers in an elimination-style tournament. Other television appearances include being a guest on the syndicated show “Good Day Live.”

Serious Skincare

Motivated by her struggles with acne and a dull complexion, Flavin ventured into skincare. She co-founded Serious Skincare after collaborating with biochemists, bioengineers, and skincare experts. The brand became the longest-running anti-aging product on the Home Shopping Network, generating over $2 billion in sales. Serious Skincare uses glycolic acid to effectively remove dead skin cells and stimulate collagen, aiming to reduce wrinkles and promote a soft, dewy, and even-toned complexion.

Jennifer Flavin Relationship with Sylvester Stallone

Flavin met Sylvester Stallone in 1988 at a Beverly Hills restaurant. They dated until 1994 when Stallone disclosed an affair with model Janice Dickinson, mistakenly believing he fathered her child. DNA tests later proved otherwise, and Flavin and Stallone reconciled in 1995. They married in a civil ceremony in London in 1997 and have three daughters, including actress and model Sistine Stallone.

In August 2022, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone, citing concealed marital assets and requesting exclusive domain over their Palm Beach, Florida home. However, they reconciled before finalizing the divorce.

Real Estate

In January 2010, Flavin and Stallone purchased a vacation retreat in La Quinta, California, for $4.5 million, which they sold in May 2020 for $3.1 million after multiple attempts to sell it at a higher price. In December 2020, they acquired a 1.5-acre property with a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for $35.4 million. This property had been purchased by the previous owners in 2018 for $26 million, netting them a substantial profit.

Throughout their marriage, Flavin and Stallone resided in Beverly Park, a gated community in Beverly Hills. In December 2021, they sold their Beverly Park home to singer Adele for $58 million, setting a record for the highest price paid for a home in the area.

