Jennifer Flavin Siblings: A Look at the Model’s Close-Knit Family

Jennifer Flavin is an American model and entrepreneur born on August 14, 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

She grew up in West Hills, Los Angeles as one of seven children. She began modeling at age 19 with Elite Modeling Agency.

Flavin has appeared in reality shows like Good Day Live, American Gladiators and The Contender.

She co-owns Serious Skin Care, a company that sells beauty treatments and cosmetics via the home shopping network ShopHQ.

Siblings

Jennifer has six siblings: four brothers named Tom, Pat, Shannon and Mitch, and two sisters named Julie and Tricia.

Tom, the oldest brother, and Pat, another older brother, are not well-known publicly.

Shannon, one of the younger brothers, has made some appearances alongside Jennifer. Mitch, the youngest brother, has kept a low profile.

Jennifer’s sisters, Julie and Tricia, are also part of the large Flavin family.

Julie, one of the sisters, has been seen with Jennifer at various events, indicating a close relationship between the two.

Tricia, the other sister, has maintained more privacy compared to Jennifer and Julie.

Career

Flavin’s career began when she started modeling at the age of 19.

She was signed to Elite Modeling Agency and appeared on the covers of top magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Celebrity Sleuth, Easyriders, Marie Claire and Playboy.

Flavian also modeled for various brands like Revlon, A-Tox, Eileen West, Bila, and Firm-a-Face.

In addition to modeling, she has acted in several films and television shows. Her notable acting credits include Rocky V, Bar Girls, The No Name Gang (announced) and Stallone: Frank, That Is.

She has also appeared in various TV series, documentaries, and TV specials like Home & Family, Entertainment Tonight, The Talk, Access Hollywood and The Contender.

Flavin is also a successful entrepreneur, co-founding Serious Skin Care, a company that sells beauty treatments and cosmetics via the Home Shopping Network ShopHQ.

She is actively involved in the development and expansion of her beauty empire, prioritizing the use of safe and beneficial ingredients for healthy skin.

Awards and recognitions

Flavin has won two awards for her acting work.

She won Best Supporting Actress at the Rome International Movie Awards in 2022 for her role in Stallone: Frank, That Is.

Additionally, Flavin won Best Acting Ensemble at the May Awards in 2022 for the same film, which she shared with co-stars Frank Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Dee Williams, Billy Zane, Talia Shire, Burt Young and Jackie Stallone.

Personal life

Flavin is married to actor Sylvester Stallone. They have been married since May 17, 1997.

The couple has three daughters together, Sophia Rose Stallone, born on August 27, 1996 in South Beach, Miami, Florida, Sistine Rose Stallone, born on June 27, 1998 in Los Angeles, California and Scarlet Rose Stallone, born on May 25, 2002 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite a brief separation in 2022, they reconciled shortly after and celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in May 2024.