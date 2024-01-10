fbpx
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck’s Viral Facial Expressions

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Source: Getty Images

    In a highly anticipated revelation, Hollywood sensation Jennifer Lopez, aged 54, has finally addressed the viral facial expressions of her husband, Ben Affleck.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    The actor, who has frequently found himself in the paparazzi spotlight due to his expressive reactions, received a supportive commentary from his spouse during a recent red carpet interview at the star-studded Golden Globe Awards.

    Also Read: Nigeria’s Davido Probed Over Alleged Threats to Tiwa’s Life

    Ben Affleck spotted out in Los Angeles, California on October 12, 2023 | Source: Getty Images

    Dressed impeccably in a stunning pink gown, Lopez not only discussed her upcoming album and film but also took a moment to shed light on the persistent attention surrounding Affleck’s noteworthy facial expressions. With grace and poise, she assured fans that Ben is doing well and emphasized that there’s no need for concern, stating, “He is good. He is happy…I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, 2024 | Source: Getty Images

    Addressing the media’s focus on Affleck’s expressions, Lopez candidly expressed her perplexity, pointing out the lack of similar emphasis on her own facial reactions.

    Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 7, 2024 | Source: Getty Images

    Despite the public chatter about Affleck’s expressions, the “Gone Girl” star has also been a subject of extensive discussion regarding his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez, however, clarified that despite their separation, Affleck and Garner remain amicable co-parents, a sentiment echoed by the actress, who described Garner as “an amazing co-parent.”

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Los Angeles, California on September 4, 2022 | Source: Getty Images

    Lopez went on to share insights into the intricacies of blending their families, navigating the dynamics between her children and Affleck and Garner’s kids. Emphasizing the careful handling of this transition, she affirmed that the blended family is thriving, with everyone getting along seamlessly.

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted in Los Angeles, California on February 27, 2020 | Source: Getty Images
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Nigeria’s Davido Probed Over Alleged Threats to Tiwa’s Life

    Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on Ben Affleck's Viral Facial Expressions

     
    Taye Diggs Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X