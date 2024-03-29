Jennifer Tilly Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Relationship with Her Sisters and Brother

Jennifer Tilly is an American-Canadian actress and professional poker player known for her distinctive voice, comedic timing and roles in films like Bullets Over Broadway and Bound.

She has received various awards and nominations, including an Oscar nomination.

Jennifer is also recognized for her portrayal of Tiffany Valentine in the Child’s Play film series and her voice work in Family Guy and Monsters, Inc.

Additionally, she is a World Series of Poker bracelet winner and has made significant contributions to the poker world.

Siblings

Jennifer has three siblings, an older brother named Steve and two younger sisters, Meg Tilly and Rebecca Tilly.

Meg is also an actress known for her Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination for her role in Agnes of God.

Rebecca leads a more private life and occasionally shares glimpses into her daily routines on her Instagram account.

Meg Tilly

Meg, born Margaret Elizabeth Chan on February 14, 1960, is a Canadian-American actress and writer known for her versatile talents.

She gained recognition for her role in the 1985 film Agnes of God, which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination.

Jennifer has appeared in various films like Psycho II, The Big Chill and Valmont.

Additionally, she won the 2013 Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the television series, Bomb Girls.

Apart from acting, Jennifer is an accomplished writer with several novels to her credit, including Porcupine and Hidden Edge.

She is the younger sister of actress Jennifer Tilly and has a diverse background, with her father being Chinese-American and her mother of Irish and Finnish descent.

Jennifer’s career journey from a dancer to a successful actress and writer showcases her resilience and talent.

Parents

Jennifer was born to Harry Chan, a used car salesman of Chinese descent, and Patricia Tilly, a Canadian schoolteacher and former stage actress of Irish and Finnish ancestry.

After her parents’ divorce, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, John Ward, on rural Texada Island in British Columbia.

Jennifer has an older brother named Steve and two younger sisters, Meg and Rebecca.

Her sister Meg is also an actress known for her Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination.

Career

Jennifer has had a multifaceted career as an American-Canadian actress and professional poker player.

She gained recognition for her distinctive voice, comedic timing, and roles in films like Bullets Over Broadway and Bound.

Jennifer’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Olive Neal in Bullets Over Broadway, earning her an Oscar nomination.

She further solidified her status as a pop culture icon by playing Tiffany Valentine in the Child’s Play film series.

Jennifer’s versatility extends to voice acting, notably as Bonnie Swanson in Family Guy and various characters in animated films like Monsters, Inc.

Her poker career includes winning a World Series of Poker bracelet and the World Poker Tour Ladies Invitational Tournament.

Jennifer’s career showcases her talent across acting, voice work, and poker, making her a prominent figure in both the entertainment and poker worlds.