Jeremy Piven Net Worth

Jeremy Piven, an American actor, producer, and comedian, has amassed a net worth of $30 million. He is best known for his role as Ari Gold on the HBO series “Entourage,” which earned him multiple Emmy Awards and widespread recognition.

Early Life

Jeremy Piven was born Jeremy Samuel Piven on July 26, 1965, in Manhattan, New York City. He is the son of actors and drama teachers Byrne Piven and Joyce Hiller Piven. His sister, Shira Piven, is a director, and his brother-in-law is director Adam McKay. Jeremy grew up in Evanston, Illinois, where he attended Evanston Township High School and trained at the Piven Theatre Workshop, founded by his parents. He later attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, but transferred to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts before leaving to pursue his acting career.

Onscreen Career

Piven began his acting career appearing in films with John Cusack, a fellow Evanston native and Piven Theatre Workshop alumnus. One of his early roles was as Spike in the 1986 film “Lucas.” His breakout role came in 1992 when he joined the cast of HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show” as head writer Jerry. Piven also appeared as George Costanza in the “show-within-a-show” scene in the “Seinfeld” episode “The Pilot.”

Piven played a recurring role as Spence, Ellen DeGeneres’ cousin, on her sitcom “Ellen” and starred in the short-lived ABC dramedy “Cupid.” Despite steady work in supporting roles for over 20 years, Piven’s career took off in 2004 with his role as Ari Gold on “Entourage.” His performance earned him five Emmy nominations and three wins for Best Supporting Actor, as well as a Golden Globe win.

Piven’s other notable TV and film projects include voicing the Elongated Man on “Justice League Unlimited” and roles in films such as “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “Very Bad Things,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Old School,” “Rush Hour 2,” and “Cars.” From 2013 to 2016, he starred as the titular character in the British television drama series “Mr. Selfridge,” based on the life of Harry Selfridge, the founder of the London department store Selfridge’s.

Other Appearances

Piven appeared in the music video for rapper Common’s 2007 single “Drivin’ Me Wild” and hosted “Saturday Night Live” in January 2007. He starred in the first Broadway revival of David Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” in 2008 but had to leave the production due to an undisclosed illness, later revealed to be hydrargyria, caused by high mercury exposure.

In August 2009, Piven guest-hosted WWE Raw.

Sexual Harassment Allegations

In October 2017, reality TV personality Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of groping her. Other women, including Cassidy Freeman and Tiffany Bacon Scourby, later made similar allegations. Following these accusations, CBS canceled Piven’s show “Wisdom of the Crowd.” In January 2018, Buzzfeed published further allegations of sexual misconduct against Piven, which he denied.

Personal Life

Piven’s illness, hydrargyria, was linked to his frequent fish consumption. He currently resides in Malibu, California.

Jeremy Piven “Entourage” Salary

At the peak of “Entourage,” Piven earned $350,000 per episode. Over eight seasons, he made at least $15 million from the series, plus an additional $2 million for the 2015 “Entourage” movie, bringing his total earnings to $17 million.

Jeremy Piven Real Estate

In 2004, Piven purchased a beachfront home in Malibu for $3.5 million, which he sold in February 2019 for $6.6 million after initially listing it for $10.5 million in 2017. Around the same time, he sold a duplex penthouse in New York City’s Tribeca for $7.8 million, having bought it in 2011 for $4.7 million. In 2017, Piven acquired his primary residence, a $6.8 million home above Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles.

