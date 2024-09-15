Jeremy Renner Net Worth

Jeremy Renner, an accomplished actor, musician, and songwriter, boasts an impressive net worth of $80 million. Renner is widely recognized for his versatile roles in critically acclaimed films such as The Hurt Locker, The Town, and as the beloved superhero Hawkeye in Marvel’s The Avengers series. His career spans multiple blockbuster franchises, including Mission: Impossible and The Bourne Legacy.

Early Life

Jeremy Lee Renner was born on January 7, 1971, in Modesto, California. His parents, Valerie and Lee Renner, divorced when he was just 10 years old. Jeremy grew up as the oldest of seven siblings and graduated from high school in 1989. Initially studying computer science and criminology at Modesto Junior College, he discovered his passion for acting after taking a drama class as an elective, which set him on the path to Hollywood success.

Jeremy Renner Career

Renner’s acting career began in the 1995 comedy National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. However, his early career was marked by various small roles in TV shows, music videos, and films, with Renner supporting himself by working as a makeup artist. His breakthrough came in 2002 when he starred as the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the biographical film Dahmer. His performance earned him critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Lead Male at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Renner’s career skyrocketed with his portrayal of bomb disposal expert Sergeant William James in The Hurt Locker (2009), earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. In 2010, his performance in The Town brought him further recognition, landing him another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe nomination. He then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 as Hawkeye, a role he reprised in numerous Avengers films and the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

Renner has also made a name for himself in other major films, including The Bourne Legacy, American Hustle, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Arrival, and Wind River. In 2023, Renner starred in the Disney+ renovation docuseries Rennervations and the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.

Jeremy Renner Salary

Renner’s salary has grown alongside his career success. Below are some of his notable earnings:

American Hustle: $1 million

The Immigrant: $2 million

The Avengers: $2.5 million

The Bourne Legacy: $5 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron: $5 million (plus backend profits)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters: $7 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: $8 million

In total, Renner has earned approximately $30.5 million from these major film roles.

Personal Life

Jeremy Renner married Canadian model Sonni Pacheo in January 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter Ava Berlin in March 2013. However, their marriage was short-lived, with Pacheo filing for divorce in December 2014. The two share custody of their daughter, though their relationship has been fraught with legal battles and allegations from Pacheo, including claims related to Renner’s mental health and substance use, which Renner has denied.

In a 2020 court filing, Renner reported that the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly impacted his income, with his earnings dropping from $350,000 per month to $18,000 per month. Despite these challenges, Renner continues to prioritize his daughter’s well-being.

Real Estate

Renner is also a successful real estate investor, having flipped over 25 homes in the Los Angeles area. His ventures began in the early 2000s with modestly priced homes, but as his career progressed, so did his real estate ambitions. In 2013, Renner and his business partner Kristoffer Winters flipped a home for $24 million, making a $7 million profit from the sale.

Renner’s primary residence is a six-acre estate near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, which he purchased in 2014 for $1.3 million. On January 1, 2023, Renner experienced a serious accident while clearing snow outside this property, resulting in severe injuries that required him to be airlifted to a hospital. After weeks of recovery, Renner returned home and began his rehabilitation.

In Los Angeles, Renner owns a 9,000-square-foot mansion in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood, purchased in 2012 for $4 million. He spent $5.5 million renovating the property, and in August 2024, he listed the mansion for $12.9 million.

