Jermaine Jackson Net Worth

Jermaine Jackson, an American musician, singer-songwriter, producer, and occasional director, has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known for being a former member of the Jackson 5 and the older brother of Michael and Janet Jackson.

Early Life

Jermaine Jackson was born on December 11, 1954, in Gary, Indiana. He is the fourth child of Joseph and Katherine Jackson, following Tito Jackson. Jermaine, Tito, and Jackie often played their father’s guitar and composed their own songs while he was at work. Jermaine was the original lead singer of the Jackson Brothers, an early iteration of what would become the Jackson 5. In 1973, he graduated from Birmingham High School in Los Angeles.

The Jackson 5

The Jackson family moved to Los Angeles in 1970 as the Jackson 5 achieved fame with number one hits such as “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There.” Jermaine performed with the Jackson 5 for six years. When the band moved from Motown Records to Epic Records, Jermaine chose to stay with Motown as a solo artist and was replaced by his brother Randy in the Jackson 5.

Solo Career

Jermaine Jackson has released numerous solo studio albums and is proficient on both the bass and electric guitars. His solo career included several top hits that coincided with his brother Michael’s success in the seventies. His first hit single was a cover of Shep and the Limelites’ “Daddy’s Home” in 1972, which sold over a million copies and became a gold record. His self-titled debut album also released in 1972, reached #1 on the US R&B charts. Over his career, Jermaine released 14 solo albums between 1972 and 2012, with several albums achieving gold status. In 1980, he was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his album “Let’s Get Serious.”

Jermaine also produced albums and performed duets with Whitney Houston. His notable singles include “Let’s Get Serious,” which reached #1 on the US R&B chart, “Do What You Do,” and “When the Rain Begins to Fall” (with Pia Zadora), which topped charts in five countries. His final chart success was “Don’t Take It Personal,” which also reached #1 on the US R&B chart in 1989.

The Jacksons

After a successful seven-year solo career, Jermaine rejoined his family band, now known as The Jacksons. They recorded the album “Victory” and participated in the subsequent tour. He remained with the group until their final album, “2300 Jackson Street,” was released in 1989. Jermaine participated in the band’s reunions and special events, including the “Michael Jackson 30th Anniversary Special” in 2001.

Other Ventures

Jermaine has appeared on various television shows, including the reality show “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty” and an episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap” in 2014. He competed on the reality TV series “Gone Country” in 2008 and appeared in an episode of “The Facts of Life” in 1982 and “As the World Turns” in 1984. In 2007, he competed on “Celebrity Big Brother,” earning $450,000.

Personal Life

Jermaine converted to Islam in 1989 after visiting Bahrain. He has been married several times and has seven children. His first marriage was to Hazel Gordy, the daughter of Motown founder Berry Gordy, from 1973 to 1988. They had three children: Jermaine La Juane Jay Jackson Jr., Autumn Joi Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson. He had two sons, Jeremy Maldonado Jackson and Jourdynn Michael Jackson, from a relationship with Margaret Maldonado. In 1995, Jermaine married Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, who had been dating his younger brother Randy. They had two sons, Jafaar Jeremiah Jackson and Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, before divorcing in 2003.

Jermaine married Halima Rashid in 2004 after meeting her at a Starbucks. They were engaged within three months. Halima filed for divorce in 2016, citing domestic violence. Jermaine was the first to announce Michael Jackson’s death to the media in a press conference at UCLA Medical Center on June 25, 2009.

Finances

In 2010, Jermaine filed court documents claiming he was broke and unable to make child support payments, with monthly expenses of $3,000 and an income of $1,000. In 2018, during a divorce proceeding, his ex-wife Halima claimed his monthly income fluctuated between $50,000 and $500,000, depending on concert bookings and business deals, and sought $35,000 per month in spousal support.

Real Estate

In 2004, Jermaine bought his brother Tito Jackson’s Calabasas home for $550,000.

