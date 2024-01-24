Jerome Powell’s Net Worth

Jerome Powell, an American politician and the 16th Chair of the Federal Reserve, boasts a substantial net worth of $50 million. As one of the wealthiest individuals to ever hold the esteemed position of Federal Reserve Chairman, Powell’s financial journey reflects a career marked by diverse experiences in both public service and private ventures.

Jerome Powell Biography

Born in February 1953 in Washington, D.C., Powell’s journey began with academic excellence, graduating from Princeton University and earning his JD from Georgetown University. A Republican by affiliation, he served as the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance under President George H.W. Bush from 1992 to 1993.

Powell’s foray into the private sector included a partnership at the renowned private equity fund, The Carlyle Group, from 1997 to 2005. Demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit, he later founded his private investment firm, Severn Capital Partners, and assumed the role of managing partner at the private equity/venture capital firm, Global Environment Firm, in 2008.

A Historic Chairmanship

Joining the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2012, Powell made history as the 16th Chair of the Federal Reserve under President Donald Trump in February 2018. His appointment marked a departure from the tradition of having a Ph.D. in Economics, a distinction held by Federal Reserve Chairs since 1987.

Despite facing criticism, Powell has navigated the complex landscape of monetary policy and economic stewardship. His leadership has been instrumental in steering the nation through financial challenges and ensuring stability in the economic realm.

Jerome Powell Net Worth

According to Powell’s 2017 personal finance disclosure, Jerome Powell net worth is estimated to fall within the impressive range of $19 million to $55 million. This substantial wealth reflects Powell’s success in various financial ventures, contributing to his status as the wealthiest member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Jerome Powell Fed Chairman Salary

In 2019, Powell’s annual salary as the Fed Chairman amounted to $203,500, a testament to his pivotal role in shaping the nation’s economic policies. His dedication to financial governance continued to be evident in 2023 when his salary saw an increase to $226,300.