Jerry Hall Net Worth

Jerry Hall, an American model and actress, has a net worth of $20 million. She rose to fame in the 1970s as one of the world’s top models and transitioned into acting in the 1980s.

Early Life

Jerry Hall was born on July 2, 1956, in Gonzales, Texas, to John and Marjorie Hall. She has Irish, English, and Dutch ancestry and is a descendant of Humphrey Best, a friend of Daniel Boone. Hall has a twin sister, Terry, and three older sisters, including Rosy, who was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. She was raised in Mesquite, a suburb of Dallas, and attended North Mesquite High School. Hall graduated early at 16 and took classes in gymnastics, archery, and tennis at the Eastfield Campus of Dallas College.

Modeling Career

Hall’s modeling career began when she was discovered by fashion agent Claude Haddad while sunbathing on a beach in Saint-Tropez. She moved to Paris and shared an apartment with actress Jessica Lange and singer Grace Jones. In 1975, she gained significant attention by appearing on the cover of the Roxy Music album “Siren.” By 1977, she had graced 40 magazine covers and was earning over $1,000 a day. Known for her striking blonde hair and six-foot height, Hall became one of the most photographed models of her time, serving as a muse for artists like Ed Ruscha, Francesco Clemente, and Lucian Freud, and frequently modeling for Andy Warhol.

Acting Career

Hall transitioned to acting in 1980 with a role in the romantic Western film “Urban Cowboy.” She made her stage debut in 1988 in a revival of the play “Bus Stop” at Montclair State University, playing a character originally portrayed by Marilyn Monroe. She reprised this role two years later in London’s West End. Hall participated in Roger Waters’ “The Wall – Live in Berlin” in 1990 and made her television debut in 1993 on the British show “Cluedo.”

In the early 2000s, Hall played Mrs. Robinson in the Broadway adaptation of “The Graduate.” She continued to act in various stage productions, including “Picasso’s Women” in Brighton and “High Society” in London’s West End. In 2005, she voiced a character in the British animated sitcom “Popetown” and appeared in the British series “Hotel Babylon” and “French and Saunders.” In 2012, she performed alongside David Soul in a Dublin revival of “Love Letters.”

Other Media Appearances

Hall has also appeared in commercials and reality TV shows. In the 1990s, she featured in commercials for Bovril. In 2005, she starred in the VH1 reality series “Kept,” where she sought a “kept man.” She competed in the tenth season of the British dance competition “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2012 and performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2014, writing and singing original songs.

Personal Life

Jerry Hall’s personal life has been marked by high-profile relationships. She began dating singer Bryan Ferry in 1975 but left him for Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger in 1977. Hall and Jagger had four children: Elizabeth, James, Georgia, and Gabriel. In 1990, they had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Bali, which was later declared null and void. They lived at Downe House in Richmond Hill, London, and separated in 1999 due to Jagger’s infidelity. In their settlement, Hall sought half of Jagger’s $300 million net worth but settled for $10 million.

In 2015, Hall started dating billionaire Rupert Murdoch, and they married in 2016.

