Jerome Alan West, born on May 28, 1938, in Chelyan, West Virginia, and who passed away on June 12, 2024, was an American basketball player, coach, and executive widely regarded as one of the greatest figures in NBA history.

Nicknamed “Mr. Clutch,” “The Logo,” and “Zeke from Cabin Creek,” West’s silhouette became the basis for the official NBA logo.

He spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, later serving as a coach and highly successful front-office executive who helped build multiple championship teams.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jerry was one of six children born to Howard Stewart West, a coal mine electrician, and Cecil Sue West.

His older brother David, whom West described as his hero and the “glue” of the family, was killed in action during the Korean War when Jerry was a young teenager.

The loss deeply affected the family.

West also had sisters including Patricia, Hannah, and Barbara, as well as a brother named Charlie.

Growing up in a working-class household in rural West Virginia shaped his competitive drive and resilience.

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Career

West starred at East Bank High School, leading the team to a state championship, before becoming a standout at West Virginia University, where he guided the Mountaineers to the 1959 NCAA championship game and earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

He won a gold medal as co-captain of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team.

Drafted by the Lakers, he played 14 seasons, averaging 27.0 points per game, and helped the team reach the NBA Finals nine times, winning the championship in 1972.

After retiring as a player, West coached the Lakers for three seasons and then became a transformative executive, serving as general manager and in other front-office roles with the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers, contributing to multiple additional titles.

Accolades

As a player, West was a 14-time NBA All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, and the only player in league history to win Finals MVP while on the losing team (1969).

He won an NBA championship in 1972, earned Olympic gold in 1960, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1980, later receiving additional inductions as a member of the 1960 Olympic team and as a contributor.

As an executive he earned two NBA Executive of the Year awards and helped deliver multiple championships.

In 2019 he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was named to the NBA’s 35th, 50th, and 75th anniversary teams.