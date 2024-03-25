Jhené Aiko Siblings: Exploring the Singer’s Family Ties

Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo is an American R&B singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California.

She began her music career in 2002 as a backing vocalist for the R&B group B2K.

Jhené has released several albums and gained critical acclaim for her work. She is known for her soulful voice and emotional lyrics.

Additionally, she has been in the spotlight for her relationships, including her on-and-off relationship with rapper Big Sean.

Jhené is also a mother of two, with a daughter named Namiko Love and a son named Noah Hasani.

Her music and personal life have been subjects of interest and admiration for many fans and followers.

Siblings

Jhené has seven siblings, including her older sister R&B singer Mila J, her older sister Miyoko, and three half-sisters named Marcia, Dio and Kareena.

Additionally, she had a brother named Miyagi, who tragically passed away in 2012 due to an inoperable brain tumor.

Miyagi was a media personality with a deep love for music, and his passing deeply impacted Jhené.

Another sibling, Jahi, is the CEO and Founder of EBF Inc/Records.

The siblings form a talented and diverse family, with each contributing to various fields like music, acting and entrepreneurship.

Mila J

Mila J is a singer, rapper and songwriter.

She has an extensive music career, including one studio album, five mixtapes, sixteen extended plays (EPs), sixteen singles and eighteen music videos.

Mila J released her first single Smoke, Drink, Break-Up, which peaked at number 33 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Mila J has collaborated with various artists like Trey Songz and Timbaland.

She has also ventured into acting and appeared in Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls video. Her music style often incorporates a 1990s vibe with relationship-based songs.

Despite a hiatus and a brief name change to Japollonia, Mila J continues to create music independently, showcasing her talent and versatility in the music industry.

Parents

Jhené’e parents are Dr. Karamo Chilombo and Christina Yamamoto.

Dr. Chilombo, a pediatrician, welcomed his ninth child at the age of 78, just a month after Jhené gave birth to her son Noah.

The family has experienced both joy and loss, with Jhené’s brother Miyagi tragically passing away in 2012 due to a brain tumor.

Despite the challenges, the family continues to grow and support each other through various life events and milestones.

Career

Jhené’s career began at a young age when she signed a deal with Epic Records at just 12 years old.

She contributed vocals to several tracks on the R&B group B2K’s album and was their opening act on their Scream Tour 3.

Despite having a solo album set for release at 15, creative differences with her record label led her to ask for a release to focus on finishing high school.

Jhené’s career took off with the announcement of her full-length album, Souled Out, in 2014, along with guest appearances on shows like Conan and performances at Coachella.

She is known for her songwriting skills, often writing most of the songs on her albums. Her music style blends singing with a focus on words and melodies, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Awards and accolades

Jhené has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, showcasing her talent and impact in the music industry.

Some of her notable awards and nominations include Grammy Awards, where she has received multiple nominations in categories like Best R&B Song, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

She was also nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album.

At the BET Awards, Jhené has been nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Additionally, she has received nominations at the Image Awards for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song and Outstanding Album for Chilombo.

Furthermore, she has been nominated for R&B Song of the Year and R&B Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

These accolades highlight Jhené’s success and recognition within the music industry, reflecting her talent and contributions to the R&B genre.