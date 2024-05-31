Jim Bob Duggar Net Worth

Jim Bob Duggar, an American television personality, real estate agent, and former politician, has a net worth of $3.5 million. He is best known as the patriarch of the Duggar family on the reality television series “19 Kids and Counting,” which aired for ten seasons from 2008 to 2015. Duggar also served as a Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

Early Life

Jim Bob Duggar was born on July 18, 1965, in Springdale, Arkansas. He is the son of James Lee Duggar and Mary Duggar, who owned a local real estate brokerage. Jim graduated from Shiloh Christian School and has one older sister named Deanna.

Political Career

From 1999 to 2002, Jim Bob Duggar served as a representative for the sixth District in the Arkansas House of Representatives, which included parts of northern Washington County. During his tenure, he was vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee and participated in the Insurance and Commerce and Judiciary committees.

In 2002, instead of seeking re-election to the state House, Duggar ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate but was defeated by Senator Tim Hutchinson in a landslide. He made another unsuccessful bid in 2006 for the Republican nomination for the 35th District seat in the Arkansas State Senate, losing to Bill Pritchard by a narrow margin.

19 Kids and Counting

Jim Bob married Michelle Ruark on July 21, 1984, and the couple has 19 children. In 2008, their family life became the focus of the TLC reality television series “19 Kids and Counting.” The show highlighted their devout Baptist faith and their values of modesty, purity, and reliance on God to determine their family size, which led them to avoid birth control. All of their children were homeschooled, and the family limited their exposure to entertainment like movies and television.

“19 Kids and Counting” became TLC’s most popular show, averaging 2.3 million viewers in its final season. However, in 2015, TLC canceled the show following revelations that Duggar’s eldest son, Josh, had molested five girls, including several of his sisters, when he was 15 years old. Josh publicly apologized after the reports surfaced.

Criticism

Jim Bob Duggar and his family have faced criticism for their stance on LGBT issues. In 2014, Michelle Duggar recorded a political robocall opposing transgender rights, which was labeled “transphobic” by media outlets like the Huffington Post and the Washington Post. The robocall controversially suggested that allowing transgender females to use female public restrooms could endanger women and girls.

Additionally, the Duggars faced backlash for deleting photos of same-sex couples from their Facebook page after asking married couples to share kissing photos. Jim Bob’s eldest son, Josh, has also been a vocal opponent of gay rights, working for the Family Research Council, an organization designated as an anti-gay hate group.

Real Estate

In 2014, the Duggar family purchased a 10,186-square-foot mansion in Springdale, Arkansas, for $230,000. After extensive renovations, they sold the mansion in 2020 for $1.53 million. The home, styled with a blend of old-world charm and modern amenities, features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half-bathroom, and four separate kitchens.

