Jim Breuer, an American stand-up comedian, actor, radio host, writer, and musician, has built a net worth of $3 million through his diverse and dynamic career. Best known for his stint on Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1995 to 1998, Breuer left a lasting impression with characters like Goat Boy and his memorable impersonations of Joe Pesci. Beyond SNL, Jim has cultivated a versatile career spanning comedy, film, radio, and even music.

Jim Breuer Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth June 21, 1967 Place of Birth Valley Stream, New York Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Radio Host, Writer, Musician

Early Life

Born James E. Breuer on June 21, 1967, in Valley Stream, New York, Jim grew up in a family deeply rooted in Long Island. His father, a World War II veteran, played a significant role in his life, especially later on when Breuer took him on tour, documenting their journey in the 2010 film More Than Me. Breuer’s father, who suffered from dementia, lived with Jim until his passing in 2014. The same year, Jim also faced the loss of his sister to cancer. In 2017, Breuer continued his commitment to family by bringing hospice care into his home for his mother.

Jim Breuer Career

Jim Breuer’s career began in the early 1990s with a role on The Uptown Comedy Club in 1992. His big break came when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1995, where his comedic timing and unique characters quickly made him a fan favorite. Breuer’s impersonation of Joe Pesci became so iconic that Pesci himself appeared on the show to confront Breuer in a humorous skit.

After leaving SNL in 1998, Breuer co-starred in the cult classic stoner comedy Half Baked alongside Dave Chappelle. He also hosted The Jim Breuer Show on MTV and continued to appear in various films such as Dick (1999), Once in the Life (2000), and One Eyed King (2001). In 2002, Jim headlined his first one-hour Comedy Central special, Hardcore, and later took part in the Comedy Central Roast of Denis Leary.

Breuer’s comedic talents extended beyond television and film. His 2009 Comedy Central special, Let’s Clear the Air, became one of the network’s highest-rated specials. He followed up with another one-hour special, And Laughter for All, on Epix in 2013. Jim has also lent his voice to animated films and series, including Titan A.E. (2000), Zookeeper (2011), Motorcity (2012–2013), and Family Guy (2014).

Jim’s television appearances continued with roles in Kevin Can Wait (2016–2017) and a guest appearance as himself on the Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie in 2017. His career in radio included hosting Fridays with Jim Breuer on Sirius Satellite Radio’s “Raw Dog Comedy” and co-launching The Podcast Masters with comedian Pete Correale.

Music Career and Metallica

Jim Breuer’s passion for music, particularly heavy metal, has been a significant part of his life. He developed a close relationship with Metallica after appearing in the VH1 documentary When Metallica Ruled the World in 2005. In 2011, he participated in Metallica’s 30th-anniversary shows and later served as their opening act during their 2018 tour.

Breuer also formed his own band, Jim Breuer and The Loud & Rowdy, which released the album Songs From The Garage in 2016. The album featured several tracks with AC/DC’s lead singer, Brian Johnson, a close friend of Breuer’s.

Personal Life

Jim Breuer married his wife, Dee, on August 28, 1993, and together they have three daughters: Gabrielle (born in 1999), Kelsey (born in 2003), and Dorianne (born in 2004). Dee was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and successfully fought it, only to be diagnosed with stage 4 lymph node cancer a few years later. The Breuer family has lived in Chester Township, New Jersey, since 2005.

In 2015, Jim faced a legal battle with a former neighbor who harassed him and his family. The neighbor, who had previously been friendly with Jim, began exhibiting hostile behavior after his marriage ended. This escalated to the point where he falsely accused Breuer of kidnapping his children and posted derogatory comments about him online. The situation was resolved in court, with the neighbor receiving five years of probation.

Jim Breuer net worth is $3 million.