Jimmy Carter, Former U.S. President, Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a transformative figure in post-presidential humanitarian work, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. Carter, who had been under hospice care since February 2023 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, was the longest-living U.S. president.

Carter’s presidency, from 1977 to 1981, was marked by notable achievements, including brokering the historic Camp David Accords, which established peace between Egypt and Israel, and his steadfast commitment to human rights. However, his administration also faced challenges, such as the Iran hostage crisis and domestic economic struggles.

After leaving office, Carter’s impact grew significantly through his philanthropic endeavors. He and his wife Rosalynn founded the Carter Center in Atlanta, an organization dedicated to advancing global health, democracy, and peace. Carter also became a well-known volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, helping to build homes for underserved communities. In recognition of his lifelong dedication to diplomacy and humanitarian causes, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

“Jimmy Carter’s legacy will endure for centuries,” said historian Douglas Brinkley, reflecting on his extraordinary contributions.

Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, Carter left a promising career in the Navy after his father’s death to take over the family farm. This pivotal decision eventually steered him into politics. He became Georgia’s governor in 1970 before ascending to the presidency.

Jimmy Carter’s life was one of service, marked by his unwavering dedication to peace, democracy, and the betterment of humanity. His remarkable journey will continue to inspire generations.