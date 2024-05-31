Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth

Jimmy Garoppolo, an American professional football quarterback, boasts a net worth of $55 million and an annual salary of $6.5 million. Garoppolo is best known for his role as the quarterback for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Early Life

James Richard Garoppolo was born on November 2, 1991, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He is the third of four sons to Denise and Tony Garoppolo Sr. His paternal grandparents, Anthony and Rose Garoppolo, were Italian immigrants, while his maternal grandparents, Theodore Malec and Harriet Seidel, were of Polish and German descent, respectively. Garoppolo attended Rolling Meadows High School, where he excelled as both a quarterback and linebacker for the Mustangs football team, and also played as a pitcher on the baseball team.

As a 2-star recruit out of high school, Garoppolo chose to play football at Eastern Illinois University over offers from Illinois State and Montana State. During his college career, he earned several accolades, including being named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Team multiple times, receiving the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year award in 2013, and winning the CFPA National FCS Quarterback of the Year and the prestigious Walter Payton Award in 2013.

NFL Career

Jimmy Garoppolo was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, 62nd overall. He was the first player from the Football Championship Subdivision drafted that year and the highest-drafted quarterback by the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. Garoppolo spent his first four seasons as a backup to Tom Brady, before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in late 2017.

Garoppolo made an immediate impact in San Francisco, leading a struggling 1-10 team to five consecutive victories to finish the season. In 2019, he guided the 49ers to the best record in the NFC and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. Despite his success, Garoppolo’s tenure with the 49ers was marred by injuries, causing him to miss most of the 2018 and 2020 seasons. In 2022, he began the season as the backup to Trey Lance but took over as the starter following Lance’s injury in the second week.

Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI as the backup quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo Contracts

Jimmy Garoppolo’s financial success in the NFL has been substantial. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract with the New England Patriots in June 2014. After his trade to the 49ers, he signed a record-setting five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with San Francisco, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time, with an average annual salary of $27 million. In August 2022, Garoppolo agreed to a restructured one-year contract worth $6.5 million to remain with the 49ers.

Throughout his NFL career, Jimmy Garoppolo has earned nearly $125 million in salary alone, solidifying his financial status as one of the league’s well-compensated players.

Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth

Jimmy Garoppolo net worth is $6.5 million.