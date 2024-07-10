Jimmy Johnson Siblings: Get to Know Wayne Johnson and Rafer

Jimmy Johnson is an American sports analyst and former football coach who had a successful career in both college and the NFL.

He served as a head football coach on the collegiate level from 1979 to 1988, including winning a national championship with the University of Miami in 1987.

Johnson then became the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, where he helped rebuild the team and led them to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1992 and 1993.

He is one of only six head coaches in NFL history to guide a team to consecutive Super Bowl wins.

After leaving the Cowboys, Johnson coached the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999 before retiring from coaching.

Since then, he has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on shows like Fox NFL Sunday.

Johnson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, cementing his legacy as one of the most successful coaches in football history.

Siblings

Jimmy’s older brother is Wayne Johnson.

Not much is publicly known about Wayne, as he has generally stayed out of the spotlight compared to his famous football coach brother.

Jimmy’s younger brother is Rafer Johnson.

Rafer was a highly accomplished athlete in his own right, winning the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1960 Summer Olympics.

He was considered one of the greatest all-around athletes of his era, setting world records in the decathlon.

After retiring from competition, Rafer Johnson went on to have a career in acting and politics, including serving as the flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team.

Career

Johnson began his head coaching career at the collegiate level, serving as the head football coach at Oklahoma State University from 1979 to 1983.

In 1984, he took over as the head coach at the University of Miami, where he quickly turned the program around.

In 1987, Johnson led the Miami Hurricanes to a national championship, cementing his reputation as one of the top college football coaches in the country.

His success at Miami made him a highly sought-after coaching prospect in the NFL.

In 1989, Johnson was hired as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, taking over a struggling franchise.

Over the next few years, he rebuilt the Cowboys roster through savvy draft picks and trades, assembling a talented team.

This paid off in 1992 and 1993, when Johnson led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

Johnson’s ability to quickly turn around the Cowboys and win multiple titles solidified his legacy as one of the greatest NFL coaches of his era.

After leaving the Cowboys in 1994, he spent a few years out of coaching before taking over as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999.

Though he was unable to replicate his Super Bowl success with the Dolphins, Johnson’s coaching career was already cemented as one of the best in NFL history.

Since retiring from coaching, Johnson has worked as a highly respected football analyst for Fox Sports, providing commentary and analysis on the NFL.

Johnson’s induction into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame is a testament to his remarkable coaching career at both the college and professional levels.

Accolades

Johnson won back-to-back Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 and 1993, making him one of only six head coaches in NFL history to guide a team to consecutive Super Bowl wins.

He was named NFL Coach of the Year by national media outlets three times in his final four years with the Cowboys, and compiled an overall 44-36 regular-season record and 7-1 postseason record as Cowboys head coach.

Johnson led the Cowboys to a franchise record 13 regular-season wins in 1992.

Prior to his NFL success, he coached the University of Miami to a national championship in 1987, making him the first person in football history to serve as head coach for both a Super Bowl champion and national collegiate champion.

Johnson’s remarkable coaching career has been recognized with his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, cementing his legacy as one of the most successful and innovative coaches in football history.