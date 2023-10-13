JKIA Airline Employee Disappears with Sh1.5 Million Meant to Pay Staff

Police are investigating an incident in which an employee of one of the airlines operating at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) allegedly disappeared with his colleagues’ pay.

He went missing with some money, about Sh1.5 million meant to pay the staff.

The staff of Astral Aviation reported to the police a colleague working as a loadmaster stole the money meant to cater for crew accommodation, navigation fees, ground handling fees, and crew catering.

The employee had a trip and was given USD30,100 for the trip flight charges.

On returning, he refused to surrender the remaining cash totaling USD10276 instead he disappeared to an unknown place.

The man was later traced and grilled before being detained ahead of arraignment.

Police planned a raid on his house in search for the money. No recovery was made.

Meanwhile, a passenger was badly injured after he jumped off a moving train in Nairobi.

The train was headed for Nairobi from Ruiru when the male passenger jumped off.

As a result, both of his legs were chopped off, police and witnesses said.

The victim was rescued and rushed to Kenyatta Referral Hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

