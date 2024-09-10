Close Menu
    JKIA Staff Go-Slow Causes Long Lines as Strike Looms Over Adani Takeover Deal

    Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is currently facing disruptions due to a go-slow by staff members, with long lines of stranded travelers and delays in boarding and take-off being reported. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has announced plans for a “total lockdown” starting at midnight, opposing the takeover of the airport by Indian firm Adani. The situation is expected to escalate as employees prepare to strike, leading to further paralysis of airport operations.

    This is a developing story, we will keep you updated

