JKIA Staff Go-Slow Causes Long Lines as Strike Looms Over Adani Takeover Deal

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is currently facing disruptions due to a go-slow by staff members, with long lines of stranded travelers and delays in boarding and take-off being reported. The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has announced plans for a “total lockdown” starting at midnight, opposing the takeover of the airport by Indian firm Adani. The situation is expected to escalate as employees prepare to strike, leading to further paralysis of airport operations.

Social Media Reactions:

JKIA is completely overwhelmed, it can’t handle the traffic. It’s chaos. There are now brokers getting paid to get you to the front of the line. pic.twitter.com/BDe4hA8fAO — Edwin H. Dande (@ehdande) September 10, 2024

I’m on one of the last flights out of JKIA at 23.59 – if it makes it – before the airport workers’ strike begins at midnight pic.twitter.com/KA1tdqFCXU — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) September 10, 2024

⚡Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) paralysed as Kenya Aviation Workers Union strike begins. Delays in boarding and take off experienced with witnesses reporting long queues of stranded travelers. pic.twitter.com/PRW2wn9lip — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 10, 2024

This is how JKIA is working now… if you pay, you skip the line. pic.twitter.com/vMJ90j2Fhu — Edwin H. Dande (@ehdande) September 10, 2024

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated