Joanna Gaines Siblings: All About Teresa Ann Criswell and Mary Kay McCall

Joanna Gaines is an American interior designer, television personality and author known for co-hosting the home renovation show Fixer Upper alongside her husband Chip Gaines.

She is the founder of the lifestyle brand Magnolia, which includes various ventures like Magnolia Market, Magnolia Journal and Magnolia Network.

Joanna has authored several books, including cookbooks, memoirs and children’s books.

She graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Communications.

Joanna is married to Chip Gaines, and together they have five children and are known for their influential design style termed ‘modern farmhouse.’

Siblings

Joanna has two siblings, an older sister named Teresa Ann Criswell and a younger sister named Mary Kay McCall.

Teresa is the oldest of the three sisters and is known for hosting a YouTube show called, Let’s Talk with Teresa Ann, and has authored several books.

Mary, the youngest sister, is married to David McCall, has six children, and runs a retro plant shop called Ferny’s in Waco, Texas.

Joanna shares a close bond with her sisters, and they are supportive of each other’s endeavors.

Parents

Joanna’s parents are Jerry and Nan Stevens.

They have been married for over five decades, with a love story that began when Jerry, who was serving in the U.S. Army in South Korea, met Nan at a party.

Despite facing challenges early in their marriage, including cultural differences and rocky times, they persevered and built a strong relationship.

Jerry’s realization after his mother’s passing led to positive changes in their marriage.

They currently reside in Waco, Texas, where Nan leads prayer groups at Magnolia Market and they enjoy being grandparents to Joanna’s five children as well as Joanna’s sister’s six children.

Career

Joanna began her career working at her father’s tire shop before transitioning to interior design and home renovation.

*he gained fame co-hosting the popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper, alongside her husband Chip Gaines.

The couple’s journey into television started with flipping their first home, which led to the creation of their show after catching the attention of HGTV producers.

Fixer Upper aired for five successful seasons until 2018, after which Joanna and Chip focused on expanding their Magnolia brand, which includes Magnolia Market, Magnolia Network, and various other ventures.

Joanna is also a successful author, with best-selling books ranging from cookbooks to memoirs and children’s books.

Despite leaving the show in 2017, Joanna continues to be a prominent figure in the design and lifestyle industry, embodying a blend of family values, entrepreneurship and creative pursuits.

Personal life

Joanna is married to Chip Gaines, a carpenter and entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and together have five children.

Their oldest child, Drake, was born in 2005 and is now 18 years old. Ella, their second child, was born in 2006 and is currently 17 years old.

Duke, their third child, was born in 2008 and is 15 years old while Emmie, their fourth child, was born in 2010 and is now 13 years old.

Their youngest child, Crew, was born in 2018 and is 4 years old.

The Gaines family has been at the center of their various business ventures, including their popular TV show, Fixer Upper, their Magnolia brand, and their lifestyle empire.

Despite the changes and growth in their family, Chip and Joanna remain committed to each other and their children, prioritizing family values and togetherness throughout their journey.