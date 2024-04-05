Jobless Man Who was Dismissed by CS Murkomen Finally Lands Job

A man who asked Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for a job has finally landed one in government.

This is after a video he was captured on went viral after being humiliatingly dismissed by Murkomen while pleading for a job opportunity.

The issue went viral with some social media users created a meme saying “hatupeani kazi”.

Elphas Busisa confirmed landing a driver’s job after many years of seeking employment in government.

He has been employed as a driver at the Kenya National Highways Authority Project office in Nakuru.

“Nimefanya kazi tangu 1996, ilifika mahali ikasismama, nikatafuta ingine lakini nikifika mahali inasimama. Ilipofika 2020 wakati wa Covid-19 kazi yangu ikasimama na wakati ilisimama nimeumia na familia yangu. Hata kupata chakula ilikuwa shida,” he said.

He said he had gone follow-up on his documents at the National Transport and Safety Authority office when Murkomen walked in.

Busisa was among a group of people seated at the waiting bay.

It was during the interaction with Kenyans seeking services at the NTSA office that Busisa got an opportunity to greet Murkomen and ask him for a job.

“When he was moving out and we were seated at the bench, he approached me and asked if I had a problem. I told CS Murkomen that I’m unemployed but he said he was not giving employment at that moment,” he said.

Busisa has now revealed that the CS dispatched some officials to him on the same day who worked on his job request. The new KeNHA driver expressed gratitude for the appointment saying he will now be able to put food on the table and support his family.

Many Kenyans felt the move was a reaction to the viral video on the issue while others thanked Murkomen for the move.