Joseph Francis Buck, known professionally as Joe Buck, is an American sportscaster born on April 25, 1969, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and raised primarily in the St. Louis area.

The son of legendary broadcaster Jack Buck, he has become one of the most recognizable voices in sports media.

Buck currently serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football and has a long history calling major events in both the NFL and Major League Baseball.

He is known for his smooth, measured delivery and has covered some of the biggest moments in American sports over more than three decades.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joe Buck comes from a large blended family. His father, Jack Buck, had children from two marriages.

Joe shares a full sister, Julie Buck, with his mother, Carole Lintzenich Buck.

He also has several half-siblings from his father’s first marriage: brothers Dan Buck and Jack Buck Jr., along with sisters Beverly, Christine, Betsy, and Bonnie.

The siblings have generally maintained private lives away from the public eye, though Joe has occasionally spoken about family experiences, including time spent with his sister Julie.

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Career

Buck began his broadcasting career while still in college at Indiana University, working as a play-by-play announcer for the Louisville Redbirds, a minor-league baseball team.

He later joined the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team, following in his father’s footsteps.

In 1994 he joined Fox Sports, where he became a prominent national voice for both NFL and MLB coverage.

Over the years he called numerous Super Bowls, World Series, League Championship Series, and All-Star Games.

After nearly three decades with Fox, Buck moved to ESPN in 2022, where he has anchored Monday Night Football alongside analyst Troy Aikman.

He has also returned occasionally to baseball broadcasts.

Accolades

Joe Buck has received widespread recognition for his work. He is an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner, primarily for play-by-play announcing.

In 2020 he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2026 he was named the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, joining his father as the only father-son duo to earn both the Frick Award and the Rozelle Award.

He has also been named National Sportscaster of the Year multiple times by the National Sports Media Association, inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and recognized by the NSMA Hall of Fame.