Joe Burrow Siblings: The Football Lives of the Burrow Brothers

Joe Burrow is an American professional football player who serves as the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the National Football League (NFL).

Born on December 10, 1996, in Ames, Iowa, he hails from The Plains, Ohio, where he attended high school.

Joe excelled during his time playing college football at LSU before being selected first overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Known for his playmaking skills, leadership qualities, and ability to perform well under pressure, he has made significant contributions to both his team’s success and broader societal causes like advocating for abortion rights and gun control.

In 2023, Joe underwent wrist surgery but remains optimistic about returning to the field with the Bengals.

Does Joe Burrow have siblings?

Joe has two older brothers, Jamie and Dan, who are also accomplished athletes.

Both brothers played football at Nebraska, contributing to their inspiration for Joe’s career path.

They include Jamie, a former standout linebacker, and Dan, who likewise demonstrated excellence in high school and collegiate football.

Parents

Joe’s parents are Jimmy Burrow and Robin Burrow.

Jimmy is a former football player who played quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and had a successful career in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the United States Football League (USFL) before becoming a college football coach.

Robin is a retired teacher and guidance counselor who has been a source of support and encouragement for Joe throughout his life, both on and off the field.

Joe Burrow’s background and career history

Growing up, Joe showed interest in various sports, initially wanting to be a running back or wide receiver; however, he eventually settled on becoming a quarterback.

After attending Athens High School, he enrolled at Ohio State University (OSU) but saw limited action as a backup quarterback.

In 2018, Joe transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) and experienced a breakthrough season in 2019, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading LSU to a national championship.

Following his college career, Burrow was drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite tearing his ACL and MCL in his left knee in November 2020, Joe recovered and returned to the field in 2021, emerging as a star quarterback.

He helped lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years in 2022, although they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe continues to build upon his success, setting records and inspiring others with his performances on the field.