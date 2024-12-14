Joe Flacco Siblings: A Closer Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Joseph Vincent Flacco, born January 16, 1985, in Audubon, New Jersey, is an American professional football quarterback currently with the Indianapolis Colts.

He played college football at the University of Delaware and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2013, earning MVP honors after throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

He has also played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns, winning the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Siblings

Joe is the oldest of six siblings in the Flacco family.

His siblings include four brothers—Mike, John, Brian, and Tom—and one sister, Stephanie.

The family is known for their close-knit relationships, with Joe often reflecting on their bond growing up in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Flacco, one of his brothers, also pursued a football career and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

College career

Flacco played college football at the University of Delaware from 2003 to 2007, where he established himself as a standout quarterback.

After starting his college career at the University of Pittsburgh, Flacco transferred to Delaware and quickly made an impact.

In the 2006 season, he became the starting quarterback and led the Blue Hens to a 6-5 record.

His performance peaked in 2007 when he threw for 4,263 yards and 23 touchdowns, guiding Delaware to the NCAA FCS Championship game.

NFL career

Flacco was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He had an impressive rookie season, starting all 16 games and setting a rookie record for passing yards (2,971) and touchdowns (14).

Throughout his early years in the NFL, Flacco demonstrated remarkable poise in high-pressure situations, leading the Ravens to the playoffs in his first four seasons.

His most notable achievement came during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 when he led the Ravens to victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns, marking a pinnacle moment in his career as he showcased his ability to perform at an elite level during critical games.

After a season-ending injury in 2018, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos for the 2019 season.

He started the first eight games but faced challenges with injuries and performance issues.

In 2020, he signed with the New York Jets as a backup quarterback, where he played in several games and had notable performances, including a game against the Miami Dolphins where he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Following his time with the Jets, Flacco joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, providing veteran experience behind starter Jalen Hurts.

Flacco returned to the Jets for another season in 2022, stepping in as a starter when Zach Wilson was injured.

In 2023, he signed with the Cleveland Browns, where he showcased his skills once again.

Accolades

Flacco has received numerous accolades throughout his football career.

He was named the NFL Rookie of the Year for the 2008 season, showcasing his immediate impact in the league.

Flacco’s crowning achievement came in 2012 when he led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII, earning the title of Super Bowl MVP after a stellar performance that included tying a postseason record with 11 touchdown passes without an interception.

In addition to these honors, Flacco has been recognized for his consistency and performance over the years.

He holds several franchise records with the Ravens, including most career passing yards (38,245) and touchdowns (212).

Notably, he is also recognized as the quarterback with the most career passing yards and touchdowns without ever being selected to a Pro Bowl.

In 2023, he was awarded the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year, further highlighting his resilience and ability to perform at a high level after injuries and setbacks.