Joe Flaherty Siblings: All About Paul and Dave

Joe Flaherty, born Joseph O’Flaherty, was an American actor, writer and comedian known for his work on SCTV, Freaks and Geeks and Happy Gilmore.

He was born on June 21, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and passed away on April 1, 2024, at the age of 82.

Flaherty’s career spanned from 1969 to 2018, showcasing his talent in various TV series and films, earning him accolades like two Primetime Emmys.

Siblings

Joe had two brothers, namely Paul and Dave.

Paul is Joe’s older brother, born in 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Like his brother Joe, Paul pursued a career in comedy writing.

Paul collaborated with Joe on several projects, including writing for SCTV in the 1980s.

He helped shape Joe’s comedic style and sensibilities from an early age.

On the other hand, Dave was Joe’s younger brother, born in 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dave, like his brothers, worked as a comedy writer. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 69.

Dave’s death was a significant loss for Joe, as the three brothers had a close relationship and often worked together in the entertainment industry.

The Flaherty brothers grew up in a working-class family in Pittsburgh and shared a love for comedy from a young age.

Their collaborative efforts and mutual support played a crucial role in shaping Joe’s successful career as an actor, writer and comedian.

Career

Flaherty began his career in the late 1960s, performing with the Second City improvisational comedy troupe in Chicago.

He made his TV debut in 1969 on the sketch comedy show, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

Flaherty’s breakout role came in 1976 when he joined the cast of Second City Television (SCTV), a sketch comedy series.

On SCTV, he created memorable characters like station manager Guy Caballero and talk show host Count Floyd.

Flaherty wrote for and produced SCTV, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the show.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he transitioned to film, appearing in movies like Back to School, Multiplicity and Godzilla.

Flaherty had a memorable supporting role as Mr. Larson in the 1999 comedy, Freaks and Geeks.

He played the antagonist, Mr. Larson, a strict gym teacher, in the cult classic series.

In the 2000s, Flaherty continued to act in films like Happy Gilmore, Detroit Rock City and Cheaper by the Dozen.

He also made guest appearances on TV shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Simpsons.

Flaherty’s final acting role was in the 2018 film, Boundaries.

Awards and recognitions

Flaherty received two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the series, SCTV Network 90.

He was honored for outstanding writing in a variety of music program in 1982 and 1983.

Additionally, his career achievements include a Gemini Award for best performance by a supporting actor in 1990 for Looking for Miracles.

Personal life

Flaherty was married to Judith Ann Dagley from 1976 to 1996, when they divorced after 22 years of marriage.

Together, they had two children, Gudrun Flaherty, their daughter, who is also an actress and writer, and Gabriel Richard Flaherty, their son.

After Flaherty’s death on April 1, 2024, at the age of 82, his daughter Gudrun released a statement remembering her father’s “boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s.”

She also mentioned his cherished time working on SCTV, of which he was very proud.