Joe Jonas Siblings: Getting to Know the Jonas Brothers

Joe Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor known for his involvement in the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick.

The band gained fame through Disney Channel appearances and successful albums like, A Little Bit Longer.

After the Jonas Brothers disbanded, Joe released a solo album, Fastlife, in 2011.

He later formed the funk-pop band DNCE, achieving commercial success with hits like Cake by the Ocean.

Joe continues to be active in the music industry and maintains a significant presence in the entertainment world.

Siblings overview

Joe has three siblings, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Frankie Jonas. Together, the trio form the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers.

Kevin Jonas

Kevin, born Paul Kevin Jonas Jr. on November 5, 1987, is an American musician and television personality.

He gained fame as the rhythm guitarist of the pop rock band Jonas Brothers alongside his younger brothers Joe and Nick.

Kevin appeared in successful projects like Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and starred in the reality series, Married to Jonas, with his wife Danielle.

After the band’s hiatus in 2012, he ventured into entrepreneurship and co-founded The Blu Market.

In 2019, the Jonas Brothers reunited, releasing their fifth studio album.

Kevin is also known for his family life, being married to Danielle since 2009 and having two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Nick Jonas

Nick, born Nicholas Jerry Jonas on September 16, 1992, is an American singer, songwriter and actor.

He rose to fame as one of the members of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Nick has also pursued a successful solo music career with hits like Jealous and Chains.

Apart from music, he has acted in TV shows like Kingdom and movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Nick is known for his philanthropic work, advocacy for diabetes awareness, and his marriage to actress Priyanka Chopra.

He has been a coach on The Voice and appeared in films like Midway and Chaos Walking.

Nick’s versatility extends to Broadway where he starred in Les Misérables and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Frankie Jonas

Frankie, born Franklin Nathaniel Jonas on September 28, 2000, is an American singer, songwriter and former child actor.

He voiced Sōsuke in the film Ponyo and appeared in the Disney Channel series, Jonas. Frankie released an EP titled Sewer Rat in 2023 and has been gaining popularity as a TikTok star.

In addition to his entertainment career, he has opened up about his journey to sobriety after struggling with drug abuse.

Frankie is known for his unique musical identity and continues to make a name for himself beyond his family’s fame.

Parents

Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas are the proud parents of the trio.

The couple raised their sons in Wyckoff, New Jersey, before moving to Little Falls, where the older brothers recorded their first album.

Both Kevin Sr. and Denise have a musical background in Christian music, passing on their talent to their children.

The couple faced challenges when Kevin Sr. lost his position as a pastor due to the band’s music, leading to financial struggles before the Jonas Brothers’ success.

Despite these hardships, they have remained supportive of their sons’ careers and are now enjoying time with their five grandchildren.

Kevin Sr. and Denise run a Southern comfort food restaurant franchise called Nellie’s Southern Kitchen.

Their family bond is strong, with holiday celebrations bringing them together despite busy schedules.

Kevin Sr. battled colon cancer but is now in remission, reflecting on life and family values.

Joe Jonas career

Joe gained fame as a member of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick.

Fhe band released successful albums like A Little Bit Longer and Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

After the band’s hiatus, Joe pursued a solo career with the release of his debut album Fastlife in 2011.

Later, he formed the funk-pop band DNCE, known for hits like Cake by the Ocean.

Joe has also ventured into acting with roles in TV shows like Hot in Cleveland and 90210.

Beyond music and acting, he has made a name for himself in the fashion world and has been involved in various charitable causes.