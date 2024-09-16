Joe Piscopo’s Net Worth

Joe Piscopo, an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He gained fame during his time on Saturday Night Live (1980–1984), where his comedic impersonations, particularly of Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, won him widespread recognition. His career has spanned over three decades, with appearances in over 30 films and television shows, including Johnny Dangerously (1984) and Wise Guys (1986). Beyond acting, Joe has taken on production roles, notably with The Joe Piscopo Special (1984) and Joe Piscopo: A Night at Club Piscopo (2012). Piscopo also continues to entertain audiences as a radio show host.

Joe Piscopo Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth June 17, 1951 Place of Birth Passaic, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Writer, and Producer

Early Life

Born Joseph Charles John Piscopo on June 17, 1951, in Passaic, New Jersey, Joe grew up in North Caldwell alongside siblings Carol and Richard. He attended West Essex High School, where he nurtured his love for acting through The Masquers drama club. After high school, Joe pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Management at Jones College in Jacksonville, Florida.

Career

Piscopo’s career took off after he joined Saturday Night Live during a major shakeup in 1980. While the show struggled during this transition, Joe and co-star Eddie Murphy stood out, securing their spots for another season. His success on SNL led to various roles, including the 1984 film Johnny Dangerously and guest appearances in iconic shows such as Star Trek: The Next Generation. Joe also expanded his talent to voice acting, lending his voice to several animated series in the 1990s.

After leaving SNL in 1984, Piscopo continued building a versatile career, starring in films like Dead Heat (1988), Sidekicks (1992), and voicing characters in Batman: The Animated Series (1993). By the 2010s, Joe shifted his focus to radio, launching the Joe Piscopo Morning Show on AM 970 in New York City and hosting Ramsey Mazda Sunday Nights with Sinatra.

Personal Life

Joe’s personal life has been filled with its own share of highs and lows. He married Nancy Jones in 1973, and the couple welcomed a son before divorcing in 1988. In 1997, Piscopo married Kimberly Driscoll, his son’s former nanny, with whom he had three more children. This marriage also ended in divorce in 2006. Joe has a fifth child with his assistant and on-and-off girlfriend, Jessica Nasoff, whom he appeared with on Celebrity Wife Swap in 2014.

Financially, Joe faced a setback in 2016 when he discovered that his bookkeeper, Jennifer LaRocca, had embezzled nearly $171,000. She and her husband pleaded guilty to the crime. Despite these challenges, Piscopo has remained active in philanthropy, founding The Positive Impact Foundation, which merged with the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Jersey. He continues to support at-risk youth and military causes.

Joe Piscopo Awards and Accolades

Throughout his career, Joe Piscopo has earned recognition for both his work in entertainment and his charitable efforts. He was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for his performances and writing on Saturday Night Live. In 1985, he won a CableACE Award for The Joe Piscopo Special. His humanitarian contributions earned him the Volunteer of the Year Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer, New Jersey, and he has been honored by the Boys and Girls Clubs of New Jersey and Florida.

Joe Piscopo Net Worth

