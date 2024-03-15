Joe Rogan Siblings: A Look at His Family Background

Joe Rogan, born Joseph James Rogan on August 11, 1967, is a prominent American figure known for his roles as a UFC color commentator, podcaster, comedian, actor and former television host.

He hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast covering various topics like current events, comedy, politics and philosophy.

Joe began his career in comedy in 1988 and later ventured into acting and hosting.

He worked for the UFC as an interviewer and color commentator and hosted the show, Fear Factor.

In 2009, he launched his podcast, which became one of the most popular globally.

Siblings

Joe has two half-sisters, Bridget Rogan Carselda and Rosa Rogan Lunelli.

Bridget is a government worker in North Arlington, New Jersey, while Rosa is a professional hairstylist and makeup artist.

Bridget and Rosa disputed Joe’s claims about their father being abusive and violent, stating that their father has never been violent towards them.

Bridget tried to establish a relationship with Joe when she found out about him at 19, but Joe referred to their father as a “sperm donor,” leading them to step back.

Parents

Joe’s parents are Susan Lembo and Joseph Rogan Sr., a former police officer from New Jersey.

Joe was brought up by his mother and a stepfather, as his parents divorced when he was a young boy.

He has made accusations against his father for being physically abusive, which led to his mother divorcing him.

After the divorce, Joe stopped seeing his father when he was 7 years old.

Career

Joe started in comedy in 1988 and transitioned to acting, appearing in shows like Hardball and NewsRadio.

He worked for the UFC as an interviewer and color commentator from 1997 to 2006 and hosted the popular show, Fear Factor, from 2001 to 2006.

Three years later, he launched The Joe Rogan Experience, covering various topics like current event, politics, philosophy, science and martial arts.

By 2015, it became one of the most popular podcasts globally.

Despite controversies surrounding misinformation spread on his podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan’s audience continued to grow.

In 2020, Spotify acquired exclusive distribution rights to his podcast for $200 million. Recently, in 2024, Rogan renewed his deal with Spotify for an estimated $250 million.

Personal life

Joe is married to Jessica Ditzel, and together they have two daughters, Rosy Rogan and Lola Rogan.

He is also a stepfather to Jessica Ditzel’s older daughter, Kayja Rose, whom he adopted and welcomed into the family.

Kayja is an upcoming artist who has released music and shares her talents on social media.

Joe and Jessica got married in 2009, and their family life is relatively private compared to Joe’s public career as a podcaster.