Joel McHale Net Worth 2024

Joel McHale, an American comedian, actor, and television personality, has amassed a net worth of $14 million. Best known for hosting E!’s popular show “The Soup” and starring in NBC’s hit sitcom “Community,” McHale has become a sought-after talent in both television and film. He hosted “The Soup” from 2004 to 2015 and played the lead role of Jeff Winger on “Community” from 2009 to 2015, earning a reputation as one of the most versatile entertainers in the industry.

Early Life

Joel McHale was born on November 20, 1971, in Rome, Italy, where his father, Jack, worked as the Dean of Students at Loyola University Rome Center. His family eventually settled in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington, after living in various places. McHale attended Mercer Island High School and later graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor’s degree in History. He furthered his education by obtaining a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Washington’s Professional Actors Training Program in 1995.

During his time in Seattle, McHale was involved in the local comedy scene, becoming a member of the sketch-comedy television show Almost Live! and participating in improv comedy at Unexpected Productions in Pike Place Market. These early experiences in comedy and acting paved the way for his future career in television and film.

Joel McHale Career

McHale began his television career in 1996 with appearances on Almost Live! and followed up with guest roles in several popular TV shows, including “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” “The Huntress,” “The Fugitive,” “Diagnosis: Murder,” and “Will & Grace.” His big break came in 2004 when he started hosting “The Soup,” a satirical show on E! that recapped pop culture moments with a humorous twist. McHale’s sharp wit and engaging personality made the show a hit, running for 618 episodes until 2015. He also served as a writer and executive producer for the show.

Rise to Fame with “Community”

In 2009, McHale landed his most significant television role as Jeff Winger in NBC’s sitcom “Community.” The show, which followed a group of students at a quirky community college, became a cult favorite, known for its clever writing and unique humor. McHale’s portrayal of the overconfident former lawyer was central to the show’s success, and “Community” ran for six seasons until 2015. During this time, McHale made guest appearances on various shows, hosted awards ceremonies, and continued to build his reputation in the entertainment industry.

After “Community,” McHale continued to expand his career, hosting his talk show, “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” on Netflix in 2018. The show combined celebrity interviews with sketches and pop culture commentary, reflecting the format of “The Soup.” McHale also took on recurring roles in series like “Santa Clarita Diet” and became a guest panelist on “The Masked Singer.” In 2019, he began hosting the reboot of the game show “Card Sharks” and later the competition series “Crime Scene Kitchen.” McHale’s other television credits include appearances on “Mr. Iglesias,” “Black-ish,” “Dummy,” “The Twilight Zone,” “American Housewife,” and “Stargirl,” where he played Sylvester Pemberton.

McHale’s film career has been equally impressive. He made his film debut in 2004 with a small role in “Spider-Man 2” and went on to appear in films like “Lords of Dogtown,” “Mini’s First Time,” and “Open Season 2,” where he voiced the character Elliot. He gained wider recognition with his supporting role in “The Informant!” alongside Matt Damon and later appeared in films such as “Ted,” “Blended,” “Deliver Us from Evil,” and “The Happytime Murders.” McHale has also lent his voice to animated films, including the “Mortal Kombat Legends” series.

Joel McHale’s Salary

Joel McHale’s financial success is reflected in his impressive earnings throughout his career. While hosting “The Soup,” he earned a significant salary of $2 million per year. At the height of his popularity on “Community,” McHale made $60,000 per episode, contributing to his substantial net worth.

Personal Life

In 1996, Joel McHale married Sarah Williams, and together they have two sons, Isaac and Eddie. The family resides in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. After discovering that both of his sons are dyslexic, McHale learned that he also has the reading disorder, furthering his advocacy for dyslexia awareness.

A passionate football fan, McHale supports the Seattle Seahawks and is also a fan of the Los Angeles Gladiators esports team. He is a practicing Presbyterian and an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Real Estate

McHale’s real estate ventures have also added to his wealth. In 2007, he and his wife Sarah purchased a home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $1.88 million. They later sold the property in 2016 for $2.55 million. In 2009, they bought a modest home in Sammamish, Washington, for $500,000. In 2014, the couple purchased a gated mansion in Studio City, California, for $5.15 million, reflecting their successful and financially stable lifestyle.

Joel McHale Net Worth

