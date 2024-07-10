Joey Graziadei Siblings: Getting to Know Carly Monzo and Eleanor “Ellie” Graziadei

Joey Graziadei is an American television personality who was the runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette and the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor.

He was born in Royersford, Pennsylvania and graduated from West Chester University with a degree in communication and media studies.

Prior to appearing on reality TV, he was a teaching tennis pro and Ike Kuluz ambassador in Hawaii.

On The Bachelor, Graziadei chose Kelsey Anderson as the winner and they got engaged.

The couple have been open about their relationship, crediting couples counseling for strengthening their bond.

Siblings

Joey has two sisters named Carly Monzo and Eleanor “Ellie” Graziadei.

Carly graduated from West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2016 and currently works as a resident relations coordinator at an assisted living community in Pennsylvania.

Carly married her high school boyfriend Zach Monzo in 2021.

Ellie is the younger sister. She graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida in 2019. Ellie keeps her Instagram account private.

Both Carly and Ellie have appeared with Joey on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2024, where they admitted it was “really not that fun” to watch their brother kiss multiple women on The Bachelor.

The sisters are very supportive of Joey and his journey to find love on the show.

Career

Graziadei has had a varied career path.

He played Division II tennis at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 2017 with a degree in communication and media studies.

After college, Graziadei continued his tennis career, last ranking at No. 1714 in 2012 according to Tennis Recruiting.

He worked as a tennis pro at various clubs and resorts in Illinois, Hawaii and Tennessee from 2008 to 2021, including teaching tennis at The Ensworth School in Nashville.

In 2021, Graziadei briefly worked in sales and account executive roles at Comdata and Paylocity before leaving the corporate world.

Since July 2022, Graziadei has been an Ike’ Ola Ambassador for Kukuiʻula resort in Kauaʻi, Hawaii, where he builds relationships with members and guests through activities like tennis, golf and hiking.

He was the runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette in 2023 and is currently the lead on season 28 of The Bachelor in 2024.

Personal life

Graziadei met his fiancée Kelsey Anderson while filming season 28 of The Bachelor in late 2023.

The couple fell in love and got engaged after Joey proposed to Kelsey in the season finale.

While their engagement was filmed in November 2023, Joey and Kelsey had to keep their relationship private until the finale aired in March 2024.

They used code names and emojis to refer to each other on social media to avoid spoiling the ending.

Since going public, Joey and Kelsey have been very open about the challenges of their relationship.

They have credited couples counseling for helping them navigate the ups and downs of their fast-paced romance, saying it has made them stronger.

The couple is now planning their future together. They intend to relocate to New York City later this year, where Kelsey will look for a new job in project management.

Joey will continue his role as an ambassador at the Kukuiʻula resort in Hawaii. They are also discussing adopting children together.