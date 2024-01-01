American actor and former football player John Amos has navigated the realms of Hollywood, athletics, and financial ups and downs, accumulating a net worth of $300,000. Recognized for his iconic roles in “Good Times” and “Roots,” Amos has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

John Amos Net Worth $30,000 Date of Birth Dec 27, 1939 Place of Place Newark Nationality American Profession Actor, Athlete, Football player, Soldier, Playwright, Theatrical producer, Copywriter, Social Worker, Screenwriter, Stand-up comedian

Early Life

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1939, to auto mechanic John Amos Sr. and Annabelle, John Amos emerged from East Orange High School in 1958. His journey led him to Long Beach City College and, ultimately, to Colorado State University, where he graduated with a degree in sociology. Amos, a skilled athlete, briefly pursued a football career, signing with the Denver Broncos in 1964 and playing for various teams, showcasing his versatility on the field.

Good Times

John Amos rose to prominence with his role as weatherman Gordy Howard on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1973). However, his enduring fame came from portraying James Evans Sr. on the CBS sitcom “Good Times” (1974-1976), a groundbreaking show that depicted an African-American family navigating life in a poor neighborhood. His Emmy-nominated performance in the 1977 miniseries “Roots” further solidified his place in television history.

Despite his success, Amos clashed with the writers of “Good Times” due to creative differences, leading to his departure from the show in 1976.

Real Estate

Amos’ financial journey included real estate ventures and challenges. In 1990, he purchased a home in Lebanon, New Jersey, but faced foreclosure in subsequent years. Financial struggles became public when, in June 2023, his daughter Shannon set up a GoFundMe campaign, citing elder and financial abuse. Amos responded, refuting the claims and questioning the motives behind the fundraising effort.

John Amos Acting Career

Beyond television, John Amos showcased his acting prowess in films such as “Coming to America,” “Die Hard 2,” and “Lock Up.” His contributions to Broadway, including the one-man play “Halley’s Comet” and August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean,” highlighted his theatrical range.

Also Read: Jesse Watters Net Worth 2024

Amos’ television credits extended to “The West Wing,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The District,” showcasing his versatility across genres.

Personal Life

John Amos, a veteran of the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard, has been married twice and is a father to two children. His resilience in the face of financial challenges and commitment to diverse roles in entertainment solidify his legacy.

John Amos Net Worth 2024

John Amos net is $300,000.