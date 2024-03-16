John Mulaney Siblings: Inside the Comedic Mulaney Family

John Mulaney is a well-known American comedian who gained fame through his stand-up comedy, writing and acting.

He has been in the spotlight not only for his professional work but also for his personal life, notably his relationships.

John was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler before their divorce in 2021.

Following his split, he began dating Olivia Munn, and the couple welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021.

John has openly discussed his struggles with addiction and has sought treatment for it.

He is recognized for his humor, wit and contributions to the entertainment industry, including hosting Saturday Night Live and various comedy specials.

Siblings

John is the third of five children, with two brothers and two sisters.

Unfortunately, one of his brothers passed away at birth.

His siblings include an elder sister, an elder brother, a younger sister, and a younger brother who died at birth.

One of his sisters, Claire, is also involved in comedy.

Claire is a successful comedian and writer who has worked on shows like Saturday Night Live and Last Man Standing.

She was part of an improv comedy group called Fanny and has performed stand-up routines as well.

Parents

John’s parents are Charles “Chip” Mulaney and Ellen Mulaney.

Charles is a Yale law school graduate and a partner at a firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and corporate financings.

Ellen is also a legal expert. John Mulaney often incorporates his parents into his comedy skits, showcasing their personalities and experiences.

His parents have been supportive throughout his life, including during challenging times like when he sought treatment for addiction.

Career

John started his career in comedy after graduating from Georgetown University with a degree in English Literature.

He worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live for six seasons and returned to host the show multiple times.

John is recognized for his work on SNL, including creating the character Stefon with Bill Hader.

He has also ventured into voice acting, with roles in projects like Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In addition to his television work, Mulaney is celebrated for his stand-up comedy specials, which include The Top Part, New in Town, The Comeback Kid, Kid Gorgeous and Baby J.

His comedy often touches on personal experiences, such as his struggles with addiction and past as a blackout drunk.

John’s career has been marked by both critical acclaim and commercial success, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the comedy world.

Personal life

John was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler, an artist and writer.

Despite being married since 2014, John and Tendler did not have any children together.

Following their divorce, John began a relationship with actress Olivia Munn. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Malcolm, on November 24, 2021.