John Ratzenberger, an iconic American actor, is widely recognized for his role as Cliff Clavin on the hit television series Cheers. As of 2024, Ratzenberger boasts an impressive net worth of $25 million. His acting career spans decades, but it’s his association with Pixar that has significantly contributed to his wealth and fame. Since voicing Hamm the Piggy Bank in Toy Story (1995), Ratzenberger has become a staple in nearly every Pixar film, earning him the nickname of Pixar’s “good luck charm.”

John Ratzenberger Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth April 6, 1947 Place of Birth Bridgeport, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

John Ratzenberger was born on April 6, 1947, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. His mother, Bertha, worked at Remington Arms, while his father, Dezso, drove trucks for Texaco. After graduating from Sacred Heart University, Ratzenberger relocated to London in 1970, where he worked in construction while pursuing acting. His early career consisted of small roles in major films like Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Superman (1978), slowly gaining recognition for his talents.

The Cheers

Ratzenberger’s big break came in 1982 when he was cast as Cliff Clavin in Cheers. Originally auditioning for a different role, he pitched the idea of a “bar know-it-all” character to producers, securing his place in what would become one of television’s most beloved shows. Ratzenberger appeared in 274 of the series’ 275 episodes, earning $200,000 per episode at the show’s peak, which is equivalent to around $10 million annually today. His performance earned him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the 1980s.

Pixar’s Lucky Charm

In addition to Cheers, John Ratzenberger is known for his extensive work with Pixar. Since 1995, he has voiced characters in every Pixar film until Soul (2020), although he did make an animated cameo in the movie. His voice work in films such as Toy Story, Cars, and Wall-E has been crucial in his career success, contributing to his box office gross exceeding $6 billion globally. This puts him among the highest-grossing actors in film history.

Entrepreneurship

Beyond acting, Ratzenberger has also found success as an entrepreneur. In 1989, he co-founded Eco-Pak Industries, which specialized in biodegradable packaging products. By 1992, the company had grown significantly, generating $30 million in revenue before being sold to Ranpak Corp. Ratzenberger also founded the Nuts, Bolts, and Thingamajigs Foundation, which promotes skilled trades, and later launched a subscription e-commerce site, thegiftbox.com, in 2016.

Personal Life

John Ratzenberger was married to Georgia Stiny for 19 years before their divorce in 2004. Together, they have two children: James John and Nina Katherine. Ratzenberger has also been politically active, supporting various Republican candidates over the years and briefly considering a Senate run in Connecticut in 2012.

Also Read: Joe Giudice’s Net Worth

Ratzenberger has made several notable real estate investments over the years. In 1994, he custom-built a 6,500-square-foot mansion in Vashon Island, Washington, which he sold in 2001 for $1.62 million. In 2011, he purchased a waterfront home in Milford, Connecticut, for $1.13 million, selling it in 2024 for $1.67 million. Additionally, he owns property in Westlake Village, California.

John Ratzenberger Net Worth

John Ratzenberger net worth is $25 million.