Johnny Knoxville, a name synonymous with fearless stunts and unbridled comedy, commands a net worth of $50 million. From the wild escapades of “Jackass” to a diverse acting career, Knoxville’s journey has been a rollercoaster of laughter and, occasionally, pain.

Johnny Knoxville Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth March 11, 1971 Place of Birth Knoxville Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Television producer, Screenwriter, Stunt Performer, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Early Life

Born Philip John Clapp on March 11, 1971, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the future stuntman grew up under the influence of a car and tire salesman father and a Sunday school teacher mother. Inspired by cousin Roger Alan Wade, Knoxville ventured into acting after receiving Jack Kerouac’s “On The Road.” His odyssey took him from South-Doyle High School to California in pursuit of an acting career.

Johnny Knoxville Career

Facing challenges in landing significant roles, Knoxville carved his destiny by pitching article ideas, catching the attention of skateboarding magazine Big Brother. His journey with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze laid the foundation for the MTV reality show sensation, “Jackass.”

Jackass

“Jackass” debuted on MTV in 2000, sparking controversy for its daring and unconventional content. The show’s success birthed a franchise, with four feature films and various spin-offs.

Also Read: John Williams Net Worth

Knoxville’s prominence in the franchise catapulted him to wider fame, earning nominations for MTV Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Johnny Knoxville Acting Career

Knoxville’s acting repertoire extends beyond “Jackass.” His roles in films like “Men in Black II,” “Walking Tall,” and “The Dukes of Hazzard” showcase his versatility. Nominations for an American Comedy Award affirm his comedic prowess, while voice roles in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” underline his animated side.

Producing Powerhouse

Beyond the spotlight, Knoxville is a prolific producer, co-owning Dickhouse Productions with Tremaine and Jonze. The company ventured into documentaries, including “The Birth of Big Air” and “The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia.” Knoxville’s new production venture, Hello Junior, signed an exclusive deal with Paramount Pictures.

The Prick Panel

In 2023, Knoxville is set to host and executive produce “The Prick Panel,” showcasing his enduring commitment to the entertainment industry. With an eye for diverse projects, he continues to shape the landscape of reality television.

Johnny Knoxville Wife

Knoxville’s personal life reflects a blend of highs and lows. Marriages, divorces, and parenting intertwine with his public persona. From his first marriage to Melanie Lynn Cates to the recent divorce filing in June 2022 with Naomi Nelson, Knoxville navigates the balancing act of fame and family.

Johnny Knoxville’s Net Worth

Johnny Knoxville net worth of $50 million is more than a financial milestone; it’s a testament to a career marked by audacity, laughter, and the fearless pursuit of entertainment. As he continues to redefine norms, Knoxville leaves an indelible mark on the world of comedy and stunts.