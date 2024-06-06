Johnny Knoxville Sibling: Getting to Know Lynne Clapp

Johnny Knoxville is an American stunt performer, actor, producer and screenwriter.

He is best known as the co-creator and star of the MTV reality stunt show, Jackass, and its subsequent movies.

Knoxville has appeared in various movies, including The Dukes of Hazzard, Men in Black II, A Dirty Shame and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He has also had roles in several television shows, such as King of the Hill and Family Guy.

Knoxville is known for his unique blend of humor and physical stunts, which have made him a popular figure in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Knoxville has only one sibling, a sister named Lynne Clapp.

He has mentioned his close relationship with his sister in various interviews, highlighting their shared childhood experiences and the strong bond they share.

Career

Knoxville’s career spans multiple roles in the entertainment industry.

He has appeared in various films, including The Dukes of Hazzard, Men in Black II, A Dirty Shame and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Knoxville has also had roles in television shows such as King of the Hill and Family Guy.

He has produced several television shows, including Nitro Circus and The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia.

Knoxville co-produced The Dudesons in America and Nitro Circus on MTV. He published his autobiography, The Jackass Whisperer, in 2018.

He has worked on various projects as a stunt performer, actor, producer and screenwriter.

Knoxville co-created and starred in the MTV reality stunt show, Jackass, which became a cultural phenomenon and catapulted him to international fame.

Awards and accolades

Knoxville has been recognized with several awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry.

One of his most notable achievements is a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 2010, honoring his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Knoxville has also received 15 nominations for various awards, including MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards, for his work on the Jackass franchise.

In addition to these accolades, Knoxville has earned a significant salary for his role in the film Walking Tall with a reported $5 million.

His unique laugh and on-screen persona have become trademarks that have endeared him to fans worldwide.

Furthermore, he has participated in various charity events and fundraisers, supporting organizations and causes close to his heart.

Personal life

Knoxville has been married twice, with both marriages resulting in children. His first marriage was to Melanie Lynn Cates in 1995.

They had a daughter, Madison Clapp, born in 1996. The couple divorced in 2008 after 13 years of marriage.

Knoxville’s second marriage was to Naomi Nelson in 2010. They had two sons, Rocko Akira Clapp, born in 2009, and Arlo Clapp, born in 2011.

The couple remained together until 2022, when they announced their separation.

Knoxville has been open about the challenges of balancing his career and family life, particularly during the early years of his children’s lives.

Despite the ups and downs, he has expressed his love and gratitude for his family, emphasizing the importance of being a good father and husband.