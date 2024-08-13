Johnny Mathis Net Worth

Johnny Mathis, an iconic American singer, boasts a remarkable net worth of $400 million. Renowned for his smooth voice and romantic ballads, Mathis has left an indelible mark on the music industry. With over 70 studio albums and more than 350 million records sold, he ranks as the third-best-selling artist of the 20th century. His influence extends beyond music, with a career that spans several decades and includes numerous accolades and chart-topping hits.

Early Life

Born John Royce Mathis on September 30, 1935, in Gilmer, Texas, Johnny was the fourth of seven children in a musically inclined family. His father, Clem Mathis, had dabbled in vaudeville and recognized his son’s musical talent early on. Clem purchased an old upright piano for Johnny, who quickly learned to play and began performing at home, school, and church events.

By the age of 13, Johnny was studying under voice coach Connie Cox, learning classical and operatic singing techniques. Despite his passion for music, Mathis was also a standout athlete at George Washington High School in San Francisco. He earned an athletic scholarship to San Francisco State College in 1952, where he initially planned to become an English or Physical Education teacher.

Rise to Stardom

Johnny Mathis’ entry into the music industry came at the age of 19 when he was discovered by Helen Noga during an impromptu jam session. Noga, who owned several nightclubs with her husband, began managing Mathis and secured him numerous gigs that led to a growing following. This eventually caught the attention of Columbia Records, with whom Mathis signed his first record deal.

In 1956, Johnny released his debut LP, followed by his first album, “Johnny Mathis: A New Sound in Popular Song.” Although it had slow sales, Mathis persevered, performing in New York City nightclubs and recording his now-famous songs, “Wonderful! Wonderful!” and “It’s Not for Me to Say.”

Mathis’ big break came in 1957 with his appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” That same year, he released “Chances Are,” which became his second single to sell a million copies. His hit song “Wild is the Wind,” featured in the film of the same name, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Unprecedented Success

In 1958, Johnny Mathis released “Johnny’s Greatest Hits,” an album that spent a record-breaking 490 consecutive weeks on the “Billboard” 200 chart, including three weeks at the #1 spot. This record held for 15 years until Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” surpassed it in 1983.

Mathis continued to produce hits throughout the 1960s, including the singles “Gina” and “What Will Mary Say.” In 1964, he established his own record company, Jon Mat Records, further cementing his influence in the music industry. Although the rise of the Beatles and early ’70s rock music shifted the musical landscape, Mathis experienced a resurgence in popularity in the late ’70s with the Christmas single “When a Child is Born,” which topped the charts in the UK.

His 1978 duet with Deniece Williams, “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” became a #1 hit on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart, earning Gold certification in the U.S. and Silver in the UK. This success inspired a series of duets with other notable artists, including Dionne Warwick, Natalie Cole, and Gladys Knight.

Longevity

Johnny Mathis remains one of the most enduring figures in the music industry. Even into the 21st century, he continues to perform live, although he has limited his concerts to fifty per year. Mathis is one of the few pop singers who still travels with a full orchestra, a testament to his commitment to maintaining the quality of his performances.

Throughout his career, Mathis has achieved numerous milestones. He holds the distinction of being one of the longest-tenured recording artists on the Columbia label, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Barbra Streisand. Mathis has also had five albums on the “Billboard” charts simultaneously, a feat matched only by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow.

Personal Life

Aside from his musical accomplishments, Johnny Mathis is also known for his love of sports, particularly golf. He remains an avid golfer and has hosted several Johnny Mathis Golf Tournaments in the U.S. and the UK. Mathis has also been involved in various charitable causes, including the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, and the NAACP.

Mathis has been open about his struggles with alcohol and prescription drug addiction, and he has undergone rehabilitation. In 2017, he publicly confirmed his sexual orientation, stating that he is gay.

In addition to his music and philanthropy, Mathis has a passion for cooking, publishing a cookbook titled “Cooking for You Alone” in 1982.

Real Estate

In 1964, Johnny Mathis purchased a mansion in the Hollywood Hills, a property originally built by billionaire Howard Hughes in 1946. Mathis continues to reside in this historic home, which has undoubtedly appreciated in value over the years, contributing to his substantial net worth.

