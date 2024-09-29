Joho Orders Probe After Five Cows Die of Suspected Poisoning from Migori Gold Mining Site

The government is investigating an incident in which five cows died out of poisoning at a gold mining site in a village in Nyatike, Migori County.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said a preliminary probe established that five cows had died while six had signs of poisoning from suspected contaminated water.

He said that through the Whole-Of-Goverment-Approach had tasked security agencies under the County Commissioner together with other state agencies in Migori County to undertake intensive and extensive expedited investigations into this matter.

“A thorough probe will establish any acts of criminality or negligence by the parties involved which will be a basis for administrative and legal action against those found culpable.”

“The Ministry is wholly committed to advocating for safe mining practices that give top premium to the protection of life, both human and animals, and environment safety. We will pursue this matter to its logical conclusion and deal firmly with any identified violation of law,” he said.

Joho said he was privy to the disturbing reports of multiple livestock fatalities reported on September 26, 2024 at H-Nuo’s Kenya’s Company processing site in Nyatike, Migori County.

He added a multi-agency team with officers drawn from the Regional Mining Office, National Environment Management Authority, County Public Health Department and Security Agencies held a fact-finding extensive inspection visit at the H-Nuo facility on September 27, 2024.

He added the ministry is keen and wholly committed to establishing all facts that led to this unfortunate incident.

Section 153 (1) of the Mining Act. 2016 demands fair, prompt and justified compensation for any loss, death or damage that might have been caused by actions or operations of a mineral right holder.

Additionally, section 179 of the Act directs mineral rights holder to ensure that seepage of toxic waste and hazardous affluent is disposed in approved areas only and does not get into streams and other water sources.

The area is among those with gold deposits and have attracted all kinds of miners.

Many miners have ventured there with poor monitoring and management hence such tragedy.

Some miners venture into the sites with no protection, which has left a trail of deaths.

The government has been warning the miners against venturing into the sites with no protection in vain.