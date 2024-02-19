JoJo Siwa Sibling: Getting to Know Jayden Siwa

JoJo Siwa, born Joelle Joanie Siwa on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska, is an American dancer, singer, actress, YouTuber and media personality.

She gained fame through her appearances on the reality show, Dance Moms, and has since become a global superstar, known for her colorful fashion, high-energy performances, and social media presence.

JoJo has released music, including the RIAA-certified platinum single, Boomerang, and has appeared in various Nickelodeon shows and films.

She has won multiple awards, including the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Social Music Star, and has been recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020.

Jayden Siwa: Meet JoJo’s older brother

JoJo has an older brother named Jayden Siwa, who is known for his social media presence and is a vlogger on YouTube, where he goes by the name, The Food Dude.

Born on May 20, 2000, his videos primarily focus on food, including trying new products, food challenges, reviews, and tutorials on making his mom’s recipes.

Jayden is also known for his relationship with Abbie Crandall, with whom he has been in a relationship since March 2021.

Jayden and JoJo share a close bond and often support each other in their respective endeavors. They have been seen appearing in each other’s videos and are known to have a strong, supportive relationship.

In addition to his social media presence, Jayden is also a real estate agent with the real estate venture Compass.

Parents: Jessalynn Siwa and Tom Siwa

JoJo’s parents are Jessalynn and Tom.

Jessalynn is a former professional dance instructor and a dance studio owner, known for her appearances on the reality show, Dance Moms.

She has been instrumental in JoJo’s dancing career and has been supportive of her daughter’s endeavors.

Tom is a retired chiropractor who has been involved in his daughter’s business and content development.

The family, which also includes JoJo’s older brother Jayden, is known for their close relationship and support for each other’s careers and life milestones.

They currently reside in Los Angeles, California.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Sibling: Unpacking the Life of Austin Swift

JoJo Siwa career

Other than making appearances on Dance Moms, JoJo is also known for her distinctive bow and her advocacy for self-expression and anti-bullying.

She has a large following on social media, and has also ventured into film and television production, and she continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her entertainment career, JoJo is also a bestselling author, a social media sensation, and a consumer products powerhouse.

She has sold over 80 million JoJo Siwa bows globally and has a net worth of over $20 million.

JoJo has also been recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020 and has won several awards for her work, including the People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant in 2021.

FAQ

What does Jayden Siwa do?

Jayden is a social media personality and a vlogger on YouTube, where he shares content related to food, including trying new products, food challenges, reviews, and tutorials on making his mom’s recipes.

Is Jayden Siwa in a relationship?

He is in a relationship with a young woman named Abbie Crandall. They have been open about their relationship on social media, sharing photos and expressing their happiness together.

How did JoJo Siwa’s family handle COVID-19?

In December 2020, JoJo, her parents, and her brother all tested positive for COVID-19. They experienced symptoms such as headaches, fatigue and shortness of breath.

What is the relationship like between JoJo Siwa and her parents?

JoJo Siwa has a close relationship with her parents, Jessalynn and Tom Siwa.

They have been supportive of her career and have a strong family bond.

JoJo has described her mom as her “little sidekick” and has expressed her gratitude for her dad’s support and presence in her life.

How did JoJo Siwa’s parents react to her coming out?

In 2021, when JoJo publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ community, she shared that her parents, Tom and Jessalynn, were supportive and accepting of her.

Her mom had expressed that she had known about JoJo’s sexuality for the last two years and was supportive of her.

Where does JoJo Siwa’s family live?

JoJo’s family lives in Los Angeles, California.